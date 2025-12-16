Fast Track and CloudX partner for celebrity influencer marketing

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 December 2025 - Fast Track Events (FTE), a proud subsidiary of Fast Track Group (NASDAQ: FTRK), today announced a strategic partnership with CloudX Entertainment, a next-generation hybrid talent management and creative agency. The partnership expands the range of amplification options available to brands through both celebrity partnerships and influencer and content creator campaigns across travel, sports, and entertainment.

Harris Lim, CEO of Fast Track Events (left), and Lucas Law, Managing Director of CloudX Entertainment (right), marking the launch of their strategic partnership.

Founded in Singapore in 2012, Fast Track Events has evolved from an experiential events company into a full-service partner connecting brands, audiences, and celebrities across the region and beyond.



Why This Partnership Came About



The partnership was formed in response to growing client demand for solutions that deliver both scale and measurable traction in today’s competitive marketing landscape. Brands are increasingly seeking more than a celebrity-only or influencer-only approach.



Increasingly, clients are turning to hybrid strategies that combine the strengths of both celebrities and influencers. Within this model, celebrities play a key role in driving mass awareness, while influencers and content creators support education, consideration, and sustained engagement. By bringing these two levers together, Fast Track Events and CloudX Entertainment provide brands with a more complete way to achieve maximum exposure and market impact.



CloudX Entertainment specializes in creative social media campaigns and the management of influencers and content creators. Its client portfolio includes the Korean Tourism Organization, Trip.com, JisuLife and Amazfit, reflecting its strength across travel, sports, and entertainment-led influencer campaigns.



Recent FTE Celebrity Collaboration Highlights



FTE’s recent collaborations include regional brand partnerships with Dongfeng and Serba Wangi, working with global celebrity talents such as Jessica Jung, MINNIE of i-dle, and TREASURE. These collaborations reflect FTE’s ability to translate celebrity partnerships into high-impact regional brand influence at scale.



“This partnership expands the options available to our brand partners,” said Harris Lim, CEO of Fast Track Events. “Whether a campaign is driven by global celebrity appeal, trusted creator voices, or both, this collaboration allows clients to have the options to choose the most relevant amplification path for their objectives.”



Lucas Law, Managing Director of CloudX Entertainment said, “By combining our influencer and content creator ecosystem with FTE’s celebrity and live entertainment capabilities, brands now have greater flexibility to design campaigns that resonate across both physical and digital touchpoints.”



The collaboration will initially focus on Singapore, with plans to support campaigns across key regional markets in Asia Pacific.

