Agoda identifies Kuala Lumpur to Penang and Singapore among Asia's most affordable summer routes

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 June 2026 - Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed some of Asia's most affordable domestic and international flight routes for the summer travel period, with Malaysia-linked routes appearing across both rankings.

Based on one-way bookings made on Agoda between March and May for flights departing between June and August 2026, Kuala Lumpur to Penang ranked second among the most affordable domestic routes in the list, with fares booked from USD 10. For international travel, Kuala Lumpur to Singapore ranked third, with fares booked from USD 17.The findings reflect Kuala Lumpur's role as a practical travel base for Malaysian travellers, offering access to both domestic getaways and nearby regional destinations. With Penang continuing to appeal as a food, culture and short-break destination, and Singapore remaining a popular option for quick cross-border travel, the affordable fares give travellers more flexibility when planning mid-year trips around convenience, cost and travel time.The data also shows Kuala Lumpur as a destination on two other affordable international routes. Pekanbaru to Kuala Lumpur ranked second among the most affordable international routes, with fares booked from USD 16, while Ho Chi Minh City to Kuala Lumpur ranked seventh, with fares booked from USD 34. This points to Kuala Lumpur's continued appeal as an accessible city destination for regional travellers, whether for a short urban break, onward travel, or visiting friends and family.Across Asia, South Korea's Busan to Jeju route was the most affordable domestic flight route recorded in Agoda's data, with fares booked from USD 8. Other affordable domestic routes included Kuala Lumpur to Penang at USD 10, Phuket to Hat Yai at USD 10, Bangalore to Goa at USD 22, Ho Chi Minh City to Tuy Hòa (Phú Yên) at USD 24, Fukuoka to Tokyo at USD 25, Jakarta to Bandar Lampung at USD 31, and Taichung to Penghu at USD 42.For international routes, Tokyo to Taipei ranked first, with fares booked from USD 6. Other affordable international routes included Pekanbaru to Kuala Lumpur at USD 16, Kuala Lumpur to Singapore at USD 17, Phuket to Singapore at USD 23, Taipei to Osaka at USD 33, Busan to Fukuoka at USD 34, Ho Chi Minh City to Kuala Lumpur at USD 34, and New Delhi to Dhaka at USD 53."Affordable flights to nearby destinations are more accessible than many travellers might expect — routes like Kuala Lumpur to Penang or Singapore show that a short getaway doesn't have to stretch the budget," said Fabian Teja, Country Director Malaysia and Brunei at Agoda. "On Agoda, travellers can search flights alongside accommodation and activities in one place, which makes it easier to plan a trip that fits both their plans and their wallet."With over 130,000 flight routes, more than 6 million holiday properties, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda helps travellers combine their bookings in one platform. Travellers can discover deals on Agoda's mobile app and Agoda.com.https://www.agoda.com/

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