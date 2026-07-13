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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Agoda: travel interest rises to Yokohama and Pattaya for Obon

July 13, 2026 | 15:18
(0) user say
Agoda reported rising travel interest toward Yokohama domestically and Pattaya internationally ahead of Japan's 2026 Obon period, with short-haul Asia trips and city travel remaining the most popular choices.

SINGAPORE, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agoda Company Pte. Ltd. (Headquarters: Singapore; CEO: Omri Morgenshtern), which operates the digital travel platform Agoda, has released the latest accommodation search data for Japan's 2026 Obon period (August 8–16) and announced rising domestic and international travel interest among Japanese travelers.

According to the data, interest in domestic travel rose 12% during the holiday period, with urban destinations such as Yokohama, Nagoya, and Osaka emerging as the fastest-growing destinations. Meanwhile, interest in overseas travel increased by 13%, especially for popular Asian cities and resort destinations that are easily accessible from Japan, such as Pattaya, Seoul, and Bangkok.

This data is based on accommodation searches conducted by travelers from Japan between March and May 2026, comparing check-ins during the 2026 Obon period (August 8–16, 2026) with check-ins during the 2025 Obon period (August 9–17, 2025).

■ Yokohama Emerges as a Rising Star for Obon Domestic Travel

Among domestic travel destinations, Yokohama recorded the highest growth in travel interest, with a 17% increase compared to last year's Obon period. In addition to tourist spots such as Minato Mirai and Chinatown, its popularity is considered to be driven by the diverse appeal of the city, including shopping, dining, and waterfront stay experiences.

Nagoya and Osaka also recorded an increase in travel interest of 15% each, while Kobe increased by 13%. Tokyo, Fukuoka, and Sendai each recorded a 10% increase, showing rising interest in domestic travel centered around major cities.

Fastest-growing Domestic Travel Destinations for Obon（Year-on-Year Increase in Searches）

  • Yokohama：+17％
  • Nagoya ：+15％
  • Osaka ：+15％
  • Kobe ：+13％
  • Tokyo ：+10％
  • Fukuoka ：+10％
  • Sendai ：+10％

These cities are attracting strong interest as Obon travel destinations due to their convenient access and the ability to enjoy dining, shopping, cultural experiences, and other activities even during a short stay.

■ Short-Haul Asian Destinations Such as Pattaya and Seoul Popular for Overseas Travel

Among overseas travel destinations, Pattaya in Thailand recorded the highest growth, with an 18% year-on-year increase. In addition to its beautiful beaches and resort stays, Pattaya's convenient access from Bangkok is also an attractive point, drawing interest from Japanese travelers looking to refresh themselves during the Obon period.

Pattaya was followed by Seoul, South Korea, with a 17% increase in travel interest. In addition to shopping and dining, Seoul is also popular as a destination for beauty-related experiences, making it a classic and attractive destination for Japanese travelers.

Bangkok, Thailand; Da Nang, Vietnam; and Cebu Island, the Philippines each recorded a 13% increase in searches, while Taipei, Taiwan recorded a 12% increase. As all of these destinations are relatively easy to access from Japan within a short amount of time, they are attracting strong interest as travel destinations that can be enjoyed even during a limited holiday period.

Fastest-growing Overseas Travel Destinations for Obon（Year-on-Year Increase in Searches）

  • Pattaya（Thailand） ：+18％
  • Seoul（South Korea） ：+17％
  • Bangkok（Thailand） ：+13％
  • Da Nang（Vietnam） ：+13％
  • Cebu Island（the Philippines）：+13％
  • Taipei（Taiwan） ：+12％

The data suggests that short-haul overseas travel continues to be highly popular among Japanese travelers during the Obon period.

Tadashi Ikai, Senior Country Director, Agoda International Japan, shared, "Obon is one of the most anticipated travel periods of the year for Japanese travelers. This year's search data shows strong interest in domestic city breaks such as Yokohama, Osaka, and Nagoya, alongside growing demand for easy-to-reach destinations in Asia like Pattaya, Seoul, and Da Nang. As people look to make the most of limited time off, convenience and the quality of the experience matter more than ever. Obon is also no longer just about traveling with family and friends. More travelers are choosing trips that reflect their own interests and personal travel style. At Agoda, we remain committed to offering a wide variety of stays and travel options in Japan and abroad, helping travelers enjoy a summer getaway that feels just right for them."

Through Agoda's platform, travelers can seamlessly search and book more than 6 million holiday properties, over 130,000 flight routes, and more than 300,000 activities. Travelers can also easily discover great-value accommodation deals through the Agoda mobile app and official website, Agoda.com.

By PR Newswire

Agoda

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TagTag:
Agoda 2026 Obon travel interest rises Yokohama domestically

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