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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Agoda: China leads inbound travel growth to Indonesia

July 10, 2026 | 15:09
(0) user say
Agoda reported China led inbound travel interest growth to Indonesia in the first half of 2026, while Malaysia and Singapore remained the country's top source markets and Sukabumi emerged as a rising destination.

SINGAPORE, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Digital travel platform Agoda has released the latest insights on travel trends in Indonesia for the first half of 2026, revealing strong momentum for inbound travel interest from travelers across the Asia Pacific region. Based on accommodation searches made between January and June 2026 compared to 2025, Agoda reports that Malaysia and Singapore rank as Indonesia's top two contributors to inbound travel interest, dethroning South Korea, which now ranks third. Australia follows in fourth place, while China emerges as the fastest-growing source market expressing travel interest to Indonesia, entering the top 5 ranks for the first time, overtaking Japan.

Travelers from China fuel stronger interest in Indonesia in 2026

Rising interest in Indonesia reflects shifting travel preferences across the region, with more travelers seeking a broader mix of destinations and experiences. Among Indonesia's major inbound markets, China recorded the highest year-on-year growth in travel interest at 44%. The momentum is likely to continue throughout 2026 as Indonesia recently announced the introduction of new flight routes to expanded air connectivity between the two markets.

Agoda also reports growth in interest from Malaysia and Singapore at 18% and 17% respectively, underscoring rising interest from Southeast Asian travelers even as appetite softens from some destinations in North Asia such as Japan and South Korea. The shift in travel preferences is also likely reinforced by the weakening rupiah, which has made Indonesia even more attractive to travelers prioritizing value.

Bali retains #1 spot for inbound travelers; Sukabumi emerges as a rising star

Agoda's data also highlights the destinations attracting the most international travelers to Indonesia, with Bali, Jakarta, Batam Island, Lombok, and Bandung ranking as the top five most searched destinations. While Bali continues to lead as the country's most sought-after destination, Jakarta and Batam's ranking points to growing interest in urban gateways and border-island destinations, alongside established leisure hotspots like Lombok and Bandung.

Beyond the top destinations, Agoda's data also points to rising interest in emerging locations across Indonesia. Sukabumi emerged as the fastest-growing destination, with traveler interest rising 4.6x, driven by its lush highlands, waterfalls, and geopark landscapes. In eastern Indonesia, Manado and Gorontalo ranked as the 2nd and 3rd fastest-growing destinations, with searches growing around 3x compared to H1 last year. These destinations attract travelers with their rich marine biodiversity, distinctive local culture, and vibrant culinary offerings.

Gede Gunawan, Senior Country Director, Indonesia at Agoda, shared, "Indonesia's appeal is clearly broadening, especially among travelers from China and Southeast Asia. The strong growth in interest to destinations like Sukabumi, Manado and Gorontalo show that travelers are eager to explore more of what Indonesia has to offer beyond Bali. The combination of affordability, accessibility, and diverse experiences positions Indonesia well for continued growth in travel interest through the rest of 2026. Agoda remains committed to supporting Indonesia's tourism growth with a seamless platform that makes travel more accessible and easier to plan."

With over 130,000 flight routes, more than 6 million holiday properties, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda enables travelers to plan and combine every part of their journey in one place. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app and visit Agoda.com to plan your next trip.

By PR Newswire

Agoda

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TagTag:
Agoda Inbound travel interest Indonesia travel trends

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