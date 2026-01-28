Advanced semiconductor testing and packaging plant to become operational in 2027

On January 28, the ceremony of announcing the establishment of the advanced semiconductor testing and packaging plant was held with the participation of Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui Hoang Phuong, as well as representatives from domestic and international businesses.

This will be Vietnam's first testing and packaging plant owned and operated by Vietnamese citizens. It seeks to contribute to completing the national semiconductor ecosystem across all stages, thereby advancing further into the global supply chain.

Deputy Minister Phuong said, “Vietnam has an advantage in human resources, attracting many chip design companies to invest and employ Vietnamese engineers, creating a foundation for the formation of domestic chip design businesses. In the global supply chain, Vietnam is increasingly playing an important role in packaging and testing, but this is still largely controlled by foreign companies.”

FPT's investment in an advanced testing and packaging plant has completed the missing piece, contributing to closing the gap in Vietnam's semiconductor ecosystem, Phuong added. "This demonstrates commitment through a concrete project, contributing to realising the aspiration of bringing Vietnamese intelligence to the world and making Vietnam more prominent on the global semiconductor map,” he said.

The facility invested by FPT aims to develop the semiconductor chip value chain, realising the nation's major orientations on mastering core technologies and sovereign technologies.

The factory will also provide practical and experimental opportunities for students in Vietnam, contributing to improving the quality of semiconductor workforce training and contributing to the goal of 50,000 semiconductor personnel by 2030, of whom at least 35,000 will be in manufacturing, packaging, testing, and other stages of the industry.

Truong Gia Binh, chairman of FPT, shared that to make the country prosperous and strong, there is no other way than to master chip technology.

“We will cooperate closely with Viettel and domestic partners. FPT will participate in packaging and testing as production progresses, so that Vietnamese-made chips can soon enter everyday life,” he said.

The project will be located in Bac Giang province across 1,600 square metres. The first phase is expected to be operational in 2027. In the second phase, covering 2028-2030, it will be expanded to 6,000 sq.m with a capacity of billions of products every year.

Also at the establishment ceremony, FPT signed a series of agreements with technology partners in the semiconductor industry in Vietnam and internationally, including Viettel and VSAP LAB, aiming to contribute to its strategy of mastering the technology.

