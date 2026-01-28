Corporate

Advanced semiconductor testing and packaging plant to become operational in 2027

January 28, 2026 | 17:10
(0) user say
With an advanced semiconductor testing and packaging plant to be put into operation in 2027, Vietnam is completing its semiconductor chip ecosystem, enabling it to further step into the global value chain.

On January 28, the ceremony of announcing the establishment of the advanced semiconductor testing and packaging plant was held with the participation of Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui Hoang Phuong, as well as representatives from domestic and international businesses.

This will be Vietnam's first testing and packaging plant owned and operated by Vietnamese citizens. It seeks to contribute to completing the national semiconductor ecosystem across all stages, thereby advancing further into the global supply chain.

Advanced semiconductor testing and packaging plant to become operational in 2027

Deputy Minister Phuong said, “Vietnam has an advantage in human resources, attracting many chip design companies to invest and employ Vietnamese engineers, creating a foundation for the formation of domestic chip design businesses. In the global supply chain, Vietnam is increasingly playing an important role in packaging and testing, but this is still largely controlled by foreign companies.”

FPT's investment in an advanced testing and packaging plant has completed the missing piece, contributing to closing the gap in Vietnam's semiconductor ecosystem, Phuong added. "This demonstrates commitment through a concrete project, contributing to realising the aspiration of bringing Vietnamese intelligence to the world and making Vietnam more prominent on the global semiconductor map,” he said.

The facility invested by FPT aims to develop the semiconductor chip value chain, realising the nation's major orientations on mastering core technologies and sovereign technologies.

The factory will also provide practical and experimental opportunities for students in Vietnam, contributing to improving the quality of semiconductor workforce training and contributing to the goal of 50,000 semiconductor personnel by 2030, of whom at least 35,000 will be in manufacturing, packaging, testing, and other stages of the industry.

Truong Gia Binh, chairman of FPT, shared that to make the country prosperous and strong, there is no other way than to master chip technology.

“We will cooperate closely with Viettel and domestic partners. FPT will participate in packaging and testing as production progresses, so that Vietnamese-made chips can soon enter everyday life,” he said.

The project will be located in Bac Giang province across 1,600 square metres. The first phase is expected to be operational in 2027. In the second phase, covering 2028-2030, it will be expanded to 6,000 sq.m with a capacity of billions of products every year.

Also at the establishment ceremony, FPT signed a series of agreements with technology partners in the semiconductor industry in Vietnam and internationally, including Viettel and VSAP LAB, aiming to contribute to its strategy of mastering the technology.

ASEAN economies move up the global chip value chain ASEAN economies move up the global chip value chain

The global semiconductor industry is undergoing a profound realignment, with four ASEAN economies – Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand – at its centre.
FPT exports first chip shipment to Japan FPT exports first chip shipment to Japan

Tech major FPT Corporation has delivered its first commercial shipment of power chips to a Japanese electronics corporation through Restar Corporation, a Japanese trading company for semiconductors and electronic components.
ASML signals long-term commitment to Vietnam ASML signals long-term commitment to Vietnam

Vietnam’s finance minister has welcomed stronger engagement from ASML, as the Dutch semiconductor equipment giant explores deeper, long-term cooperation in the country.
Viettel starts construction of semiconductor chip production plant Viettel starts construction of semiconductor chip production plant

Viettel has launched construction of Vietnam’s first semiconductor chip manufacturing plant, marking a major step in building domestic capabilities in high-tech industries.

By Bich Thuy

