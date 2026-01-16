Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Viettel starts construction of semiconductor chip production plant

January 16, 2026 | 21:30
(0) user say
Viettel has launched construction of Vietnam’s first semiconductor chip manufacturing plant, marking a major step in building domestic capabilities in high-tech industries.

At a ceremony held on January 16 at Hoa Lac High-tech Park, Viettel broke ground on the 27-hectare facility, with Party General Secretary To Lam and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in attendance. Scheduled for completion before 2030, the plant is designed to serve as national infrastructure for semiconductor research, design, testing, and manufacturing, supporting key sectors including aerospace, telecommunications, automotive manufacturing, and medical equipment.

Viettel starts construction of semiconductor chip production plant
Photo: Viettel

This marks a significant milestone in strengthening Vietnam’s chip-making capabilities, laying the groundwork for gradually mastering core technologies and building a homegrown semiconductor ecosystem.

To date, Vietnam has participated in several stages of the semiconductor value chain, but the fabrication phase – the most complex and critical step – has yet to be carried out domestically. The development of a local chip fabrication facility is expected to close this gap, enabling the country to complete the full semiconductor production cycle within its borders.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, PM Chinh said, “The launch of Vietnam’s first high-tech semiconductor chip manufacturing plant is an event of special importance, marking an important step in developing a new strategic industry and laying the foundation for Vietnam to participate more deeply in the global value chain through science, technology, and innovation.”

Viettel starts construction of semiconductor chip production plant
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. Photo: Viettel

According to the PM, the facility's presence will contribute to completing the domestic semiconductor ecosystem, creating conditions for chip design companies, technology startups, and training and research institutions to shorten testing cycles, quickly finalise products, and bring technology into practical application.

The factory is also expected to serve as a practical training centre for high-tech workers, linking skills development with a real-world production environment. Through this, Vietnam aims to train 50,000 chip design engineers by 2030 and build a workforce of more than 100,000 under the national semiconductor development strategy by 2040.

Lieutenant General Tao Duc Thang, chairman and CEO of Viettel Group, stated, “After today's groundbreaking ceremony, the group will begin implementing the project with the goal of completing investment and construction, receiving technology transfer, and starting trial production by the end of 2027.”

He added, “The period from 2028 to 2030 will focus on perfecting and optimising the process, improving the efficiency of the production line according to industry standards, thereby laying the foundation for researching chip manufacturing technology at a more modern stage.”

Manufacturing deals bring stronger supply chains closer Manufacturing deals bring stronger supply chains closer

Supply chain diversification is fuelling mergers and acquisitions in the manufacturing and industrial sector as companies look to acquire Vietnamese-based assets.
ASEAN economies move up the global chip value chain ASEAN economies move up the global chip value chain

The global semiconductor industry is undergoing a profound realignment, with four ASEAN economies – Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand – at its centre.
FPT exports first chip shipment to Japan FPT exports first chip shipment to Japan

Tech major FPT Corporation has delivered its first commercial shipment of power chips to a Japanese electronics corporation through Restar Corporation, a Japanese trading company for semiconductors and electronic components.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
viettel first semiconductor chip manufacturing plant semiconductor chip manufacturing plant Vietnam

Themes: Digital Transformation

[Read More]

Related Contents

FPT exports first chip shipment to Japan

FPT exports first chip shipment to Japan

Autonomous semiconductor industry vital to national security

Autonomous semiconductor industry vital to national security

Wholesale approach to aid chip goals

Wholesale approach to aid chip goals

Semiconductor industry in Vietnam can now go global

Semiconductor industry in Vietnam can now go global

Overseas training can carve chip successes

Overseas training can carve chip successes

Vietnamese firms win top honours at ASEAN Digital Awards

Vietnamese firms win top honours at ASEAN Digital Awards

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Consumer deals drive Vietnam’s M&A rebound in December

Consumer deals drive Vietnam’s M&A rebound in December

ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting opens in Hanoi

ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting opens in Hanoi

VinFast sets record with 175,099 electric vehicles delivered in Vietnam in 2025

VinFast sets record with 175,099 electric vehicles delivered in Vietnam in 2025

Vietnam Launches NIC Scale X Accelerator Programme

Vietnam Launches NIC Scale X Accelerator Programme

Latest News ⁄ Investing

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Viettel starts construction of semiconductor chip production plant

Viettel starts construction of semiconductor chip production plant

Tablets to replace paper at 14th Party Congress

Tablets to replace paper at 14th Party Congress

Hanoi to display firework to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress

Hanoi to display firework to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress

PC1 teams up with DENZAI on regional wind projects

PC1 teams up with DENZAI on regional wind projects

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020