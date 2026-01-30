Corporate

SnP celebrates 10th anniversary with new brand identity

January 30, 2026 | 14:41
(0) user say
SnP, a strategic agency partner to major domestic and international brands, celebrated its 10th anniversary on January 29.
SnP celebrates 10th anniversary with new brand identity

Branding, content and communications agency SnP held an event to celebrate its 10-year anniversary and unveil its new name and look on January 29. At the event, the agency revealed its new brand identity 'SxP'.

The event marked the strategic transformation of SnP after a decade of development. From an independent agency, SnP has become a multidisciplinary service ecosystem with a long-term vision and a global mindset.

The company was founded in 2015 with a lean team and two strategic clients. Since its beginning, the agency has chosen a sustainable development path based on the consistent belief that "strategy only holds true value when it brings together brand vision with effective business execution."

From this foundation, SnP has gradually asserted its role as a strategic partner for leading brands across diverse sectors, including banking, finance, insurance, telecommunications, technology, retail, and fast-moving consumer goods. It has also expanded its partnerships with international brands, raising the standard for strategy and governance.

Over 10 years, the business has grown from 10 staff to over 50. While it has transitioned into a multidisciplinary ecosystem, its core approach remains unchanged.

The 10-year milestone marks a journey of growth at a time when SnP transforms its mindset and redefines its role. The new brand identity reflects a sharper, more modern spirit, signalling readiness for the next phase of expansion.

The highlight of the new brand identity was the talk show “The Power of X,” featuring two distinguished guests. Composer Quoc Trung represents the blend of culture, identity and strategy. Content creator An Truong symbolises the intersection of content, community and reality.

Hosted by chairman Nguyen Thanh Son, the discussion with both guests offered in-depth insights branding and communication in the modern world. It ranged from the role of culture and identity in building sustainable brands to finding a unique voice amid the challenges of AI content creation.

Hoang Chi Phuong, CEO of SnP, said, “The 10th anniversary with the launch of the SxP brand identity and positioning mark a new chapter in our journey, being sharper in thought and stronger in our ecosystem.

"We believe in working efficiently yet sustainably, and in efficient yet sustainable work practices. A Vietnamese agency can possess an international vision and global stature if it maintains its identity, strategic discipline, kindness, and a spirit of continuous learning,” she said.

Japan's NTT Docomo to establish advertising joint venture in Vietnam Japan's NTT Docomo to establish advertising joint venture in Vietnam

Japan's leading mobile operator NTT Docomo announced on July 29 that it had signed an agreement with DatVietVAC and DatVietOOH to establish a joint venture company, marking its entry into Vietnam's digital out-of-home (DOOH) market.
Moloco is poised to redefine Vietnam's digital advertising market Moloco is poised to redefine Vietnam's digital advertising market

Vietnam is now a key player in the global app economy, generating over 5.6 billion app downloads annually, ranking among the top three countries in the world. Paul D'Arcy, chief marketing officer of Moloco, spoke with VIR's Thanh Van about the company's journey to tap into this lucrative market by offering advanced marketing technologies.
AI reshapes media and advertising industry AI reshapes media and advertising industry

AI is increasingly becoming a core driver behind the transformation of the global media and advertising industry.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
brand identity positioning SNP brand indentity advertising

Vietnam and US to launch sixth trade negotiation round

Vietnam and US to launch sixth trade negotiation round

$100 million initiative launched to protect forests and boost rural incomes

$100 million initiative launched to protect forests and boost rural incomes

Ho Chi Minh City to develop first eco-industrial park in Q1

Ho Chi Minh City to develop first eco-industrial park in Q1

Ascletis Acne Drug Shows Positive Phase Three Results

Ascletis Acne Drug Shows Positive Phase Three Results

