DIGI-TEXX expands footprint with new hub in Ho Chi Minh City

January 30, 2026 | 09:04
(0) user say
DIGI-TEXX Vietnam, a German-invested business process outsourcing provider, announced on January 29 the opening of its third delivery centre, the Binh Phu office, in Ho Chi Minh City.

This expansion marks a strategic move to harness Vietnam’s diverse linguistic talent, specifically targeting the growing global demand for multilingual customer services and AI-driven workflows.

Located in the heart of a historic commercial hub (District 6 vicinity), the Binh Phu office strategically positions DIGI-TEXX to tap into one of Vietnam’s most concentrated pools of Chinese-Vietnamese talent.

By leveraging this community’s native-level fluency and cultural nuances, DIGI-TEXX offers international clients a distinct edge in Chinese, English, Vietnamese, and multilingual support.

Founder and chairman Frank Schellenberg delivers his remarks at the opening ceremony

“Digital services depend on people as much as technology,” said founder and chairman Frank Schellenberg. “By investing in Binh Phu, we are building a talent hub with a deep-rooted understanding of our clients’ regional markets, languages, and operating contexts.”

The 600-square-metre facility, designed to accommodate 500 employees in 24/7 shifts, completes DIGI-TEXX’s optimised operational triad, including the District 12 centre in Quang Trung Software City, as the core hub for management, research and development centre, and complex technology integration; Hau Giang centre as the engine room for high-volume, large-scale data processing; and Binh Phu centre, serving as the specialised hub for niche multilingual support services, content moderation, and customised client requirements.

Andrea Maria Sühl - Consul General of Germany in Ho Chi Minh City, extends her congratulations at the opening ceremony

Fuelling the AI and e-commerce revolution, the Binh Phu office is purpose-built to support high-growth sectors, including AI data solutions for high-precision data annotation for clients in the United States, Germany, Korea; multilingual content moderation and market quality reviews for global e-commerce clients; and a 24/7 IT helpdesk and omnichannel support for the Asia-Pacific region.

In an era of heightened data sensitivity, the Binh Phu facility operates under rigorous international standards. The office features enterprise-grade access control and secure data environments, ensuring that cross-border digital operations for global clients remain compliant and transparent.

Representatives from the German and Vietnamese governments join DIGI-TEXX leadership for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new Binh Phu office in Ho Chi Minh City

DIGI-TEXX shareholder Thomas Hofmaier said, “Opening the Binh Phu office is a milestone in our sustainable growth strategy. By linking local high-skilled expertise with international requirements, we continue to deliver high-impact digital services.

With the opening of the Binh Phu office, DIGI-TEXX reaffirms its long-term investment in Vietnam as a key global delivery hub. The firm aims to continue creating sustainable jobs, developing local talent, and supporting the growth of Vietnam’s digital economy through high-value digital services.

Since its first entry in Vietnam 20 years ago, DIGI-TEXX Vietnam, A German-invested company, has positioned itself as a leading, most trusted tech company offering world-class digitally-based business process outsourcing (BPO) services.
At a conference announcing Hau Giang’s planning to 2030 with a vision to 2050 on December 12, provincial leaders granted investment registration certificates to 12 investors and businesses, among them, DIGI-TEXX Vietnam is one of the first ICT companies to invest in the province.
DIGI-TEXX Vietnam has launched its new operations centre in Hau Giang province, contributing to the economic transformation of the Mekong Delta region.

By Huyen Thuy

Vietnam–Singapore partnership strengthens board leadership

Vietnam–Singapore partnership strengthens board leadership

