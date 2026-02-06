DBS ARTable 2026 Combines Art and Dining

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 February 2026 – DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited ("DBS Hong Kong") is thrilled to announce the second season of DBS ARTable, an exclusive event meticulously curated for our esteemed clientele. Coinciding with the city's most vibrant art season in March, DBS ARTable 2026 will offer an elevated prelude to this annual celebration of artistic mastery and gastronomy.

Jun Lee, Executive Chef of Seoul’s two-Michelin-starred restaurant Soigné (left) and Yun Na-ra, Owner & Chef of Yunjudang Brewmaster (right)

Building on the strong momentum of its inaugural year, the upcoming edition promises an even more refined and harmonious dialogue of visual and gastronomic arts. The culinary journey at DBS ARTable 2026 will ascend to new heights with an extraordinary 4-hand dining experience curated by two acclaimed chefs from "Culinary Class Wars Season 2" – Jun Lee, Executive Chef of Seoul's two-Michelin-starred restaurant Soigné and Yun Na-ra, Owner & Chef of Yunjudang Brewmaster.DBS ARTable, presented by Tatler, is a flagship initiative under the bank's "DBS Culinary Delights", catering to the aspirational preferences of its wealth clients. DBS remains dedicated to offering unparalleled experiences that blend sophisticated advisory with personal touches.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.