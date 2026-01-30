Spring Fair 2026 launches national fair series

Spring Fair 2026 will be held February 2-13 at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre in Dong Anh district, Hanoi, organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Speaking at an MoIT press briefing on January 29, Hoang Minh Chien, deputy director general of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, said, “Spring Fair 2026 is a national-level trade promotion event, marking the start of an annual national fair series designed to stimulate consumption ahead of the Lunar New Year, develop the domestic market, and encourage connections across investment, trade and culture.”

A MoIT press briefing on January 29.

Running for 12 days and open daily from 9am to 9pm, Spring Fair 2026 is expected to create a vibrant and trading environment, meeting shopping and cultural experience needs before, during and after Lunar New Year.

“The aim is to gradually position Vietnam as a regional hub for fairs and exhibitions, while ensuring efficient, transparent and cost-effective use of public funds alongside socialized investment,” Chien said.

The fair will span 100,000 square meters of indoor exhibition space and more than 45,000 square meters outdoors, including 10 exhibition halls and an estimated 3,000 booths, alongside cultural, culinary and experiential zones.

Designed as an integrated platform combining trade, culture and experience, the event will be organised into eight major thematic zones.

The 'Featured Locality' zone , organised by Ho Chi Minh City's People Committee, will sh owcase economic achievements, innovation and the distinctive Lunar New Year atmosphere of southern Vietnam. The “Spring homeland tour - Regional specialities” zone will bring together regional products, One Commune, One Product items and local investment potential from across the country.

Meanwhile, the “Vietnamese agricultural products – Spreading the colours of spring” zone, led by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, will feature key agricultural products, high-tech farming models, and green agriculture and practices. The “Prosperous spring” zone will gather enterprises across industry, trade and services to strengthen domestic supply-demand links.

The exhibition will focus on value chains in textiles and garments, footwear, wood products and handicrafts, delivering the message “From raw materials to the market”. In parallel, the “Family reunion Tet” zone organised by Hanoi People's Committee will recreate traditional Lunar New Year settings, craft villages and the capital's culinary heritage.

Additional highlights include the “Essence of Vietnamese Culture” zone, featuring cultural industry products, performing arts and folk games, as well as the “Spring flavours - Connecting moments” outdoor food and social space.

Integrating diverse zones not only expands market access opportunities for enterprises, particularly small and medium-sized businesses, but also connects culture, recreates traditional Lunar New Year spaces and enhances the overall experiential value of the fair," Chien said.

Drawing on experience from the first Autumn Fair 2025, the MoIT has coordinated with market surveillance forces and local authorities to strengthen inspection to ensure attending goods meet quality standards and have clear origins.

“The fair serves as a direct bridge that shortens intermediary stages, enabling enterprises to reduce operating and consignment costs by around 15-20 per cent,” Chien added.

Building on the Autumn Fair 2025, which generated revenue exceeds $40 million, MoIT expects Spring Fair 2026 to achieve even higher revenue ahead of Lunar New Year.

Beyond immediate shopping benefits, the fair is intended to strengthen consumer confidence and create better conditions for production and business from the outset of 2026.

In the longer term, the MoIT plans to standardize national fair models towards greater professionalism, accelerate digital transformation across fair operations, strengthen links with national trade programmes, and encourage greater private-sector participation to ensure the quality, effectiveness and sustainability of the national fair system.

