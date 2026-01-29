Vietnamese spend $2.1 billion on food delivery apps in 2025

Photo: baodautu.vn

The figure represents the combined gross merchandise value (GMV) of three major food delivery platforms, ShopeeFood, GrabFood, and BeFood, as reported in the sixth annual Food Delivery Platforms in Southeast Asia report published by Singapore-based venture capital firm Momentum Works on January 28.

Compared with 2024, Vietnam’s online food delivery market expanded by 19 per cent in 2025.

Of the total $2.1 billion spent on food orders through these platforms, ShopeeFood and GrabFood emerged as the two dominant players, jointly accounting for 48 per cent of market share. BeFood held a 4 per cent share, while Xanh SM Ngon, which entered the market recently, has yet to record meaningful revenue.

Momentum Works noted that GMV figures include completed food orders placed via delivery apps, excluding direct orders made with restaurants and cancelled transactions.

Previously, the e-Conomy SEA 2025 report by Google, Temasek, and Bain & Company estimated Vietnam’s ride-hailing and online food delivery market at $5 billion in 2024, up 20 per cent on-year, with projections pointing to growth to $9 billion by 2030.

Consumer surveys conducted in 2025 by Decision Lab indicate that ordering food via apps has become a routine habit for many Vietnamese consumers, particularly in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Danang. Data firm Statista attributed the market’s strong growth to widespread smartphone adoption, increasingly busy lifestyles, and a growing preference for convenience in dining.

However, the sector has also undergone intense competition and consolidation. In 2023, as many as six platforms were active in Vietnam. Baemin exited the market in December 2023, followed by Gojek’s withdrawal in September 2024, which also marked GoFood’s departure. By the end of 2024, local platform Loship had also ceased operations.

The near-even split in market share between ShopeeFood and GrabFood is likely to face further shifts, with the entry of Xanh SM Ngon in mid-2025. The platform is leveraging the rapid expansion of electric two-wheel ride-hailing services as a competitive advantage.

Across Southeast Asia, Vietnam remains the smallest online food delivery market among the six countries tracked by Momentum Works, behind Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore. Combined, the six markets recorded a total GMV of $22.7 billion in 2025, with Thailand posting the strongest growth at 22 per cent, reaching $5.1 billion.