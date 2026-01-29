Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnamese spend $2.1 billion on food delivery apps in 2025

January 29, 2026 | 15:14
(0) user say
Vietnamese consumers spent an estimated $2.1 billion on food delivery orders via mobile applications in 2025, according to Momentum Works.
Photo: Baodautu
Photo: baodautu.vn

The figure represents the combined gross merchandise value (GMV) of three major food delivery platforms, ShopeeFood, GrabFood, and BeFood, as reported in the sixth annual Food Delivery Platforms in Southeast Asia report published by Singapore-based venture capital firm Momentum Works on January 28.

Compared with 2024, Vietnam’s online food delivery market expanded by 19 per cent in 2025.

Of the total $2.1 billion spent on food orders through these platforms, ShopeeFood and GrabFood emerged as the two dominant players, jointly accounting for 48 per cent of market share. BeFood held a 4 per cent share, while Xanh SM Ngon, which entered the market recently, has yet to record meaningful revenue.

Momentum Works noted that GMV figures include completed food orders placed via delivery apps, excluding direct orders made with restaurants and cancelled transactions.

Previously, the e-Conomy SEA 2025 report by Google, Temasek, and Bain & Company estimated Vietnam’s ride-hailing and online food delivery market at $5 billion in 2024, up 20 per cent on-year, with projections pointing to growth to $9 billion by 2030.

Consumer surveys conducted in 2025 by Decision Lab indicate that ordering food via apps has become a routine habit for many Vietnamese consumers, particularly in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Danang. Data firm Statista attributed the market’s strong growth to widespread smartphone adoption, increasingly busy lifestyles, and a growing preference for convenience in dining.

However, the sector has also undergone intense competition and consolidation. In 2023, as many as six platforms were active in Vietnam. Baemin exited the market in December 2023, followed by Gojek’s withdrawal in September 2024, which also marked GoFood’s departure. By the end of 2024, local platform Loship had also ceased operations.

The near-even split in market share between ShopeeFood and GrabFood is likely to face further shifts, with the entry of Xanh SM Ngon in mid-2025. The platform is leveraging the rapid expansion of electric two-wheel ride-hailing services as a competitive advantage.

Across Southeast Asia, Vietnam remains the smallest online food delivery market among the six countries tracked by Momentum Works, behind Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore. Combined, the six markets recorded a total GMV of $22.7 billion in 2025, with Thailand posting the strongest growth at 22 per cent, reaching $5.1 billion.

Food delivery apps vowing to provide safety and hygiene Food delivery apps vowing to provide safety and hygiene
Food delivery firm Baemin bids farewell to Vietnam Food delivery firm Baemin bids farewell to Vietnam
Vietnamese spend $1.4 billion on online food deliveries Vietnamese spend $1.4 billion on online food deliveries
Vietnam’s food delivery market saw the highest growth in the region Vietnam’s food delivery market saw the highest growth in the region
Xanh SM cooking up plan to join food-delivery market Xanh SM cooking up plan to join food-delivery market
Sedona Suites Ho Chi Minh City rolls out mooncake set Sedona Suites Ho Chi Minh City rolls out mooncake set

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Food delivery apps food delivery GrabFood ShopeeFood

Related Contents

Sedona Suites Ho Chi Minh City rolls out mooncake set

Sedona Suites Ho Chi Minh City rolls out mooncake set

Xanh SM cooking up plan to join food-delivery market

Xanh SM cooking up plan to join food-delivery market

Vietnam’s food delivery market saw the highest growth in the region

Vietnam’s food delivery market saw the highest growth in the region

Grab’s insights into Vietnam's food delivery market

Grab’s insights into Vietnam's food delivery market

Vietnamese spend $1.4 billion on online food deliveries

Vietnamese spend $1.4 billion on online food deliveries

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Silicon Motion Earns Clarivate Innovation Recognition

Silicon Motion Earns Clarivate Innovation Recognition

Vanuatu PM Discusses Hong Kong Relations at Conference

Vanuatu PM Discusses Hong Kong Relations at Conference

Sciwind Publishes Diabetes Drug Trial in Nature Communications

Sciwind Publishes Diabetes Drug Trial in Nature Communications

Blokees Showcases Range at Spielwarenmesse 2026

Blokees Showcases Range at Spielwarenmesse 2026

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020