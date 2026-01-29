Japan's NTT DATA signs agreement with CMC Global

Under the MoU, the three companies will explore collaboration in areas such as securing development resources, promoting sales activities, and advancing research and development. Furthermore, by building a structure capable of supporting cutting-edge technologies including AI, the partnership aims to enhance competitiveness in the global market.

NTT DATA positions the strengthening of its development framework, both domestically and globally, as a key strategic priority. Within this strategy, Vietnam, with its high-quality IT workforce, is recognised as a key hub for offshore development.

NTT DATA has been advancing offshore development through its branch, NTT DATA Vietnam, with a focus on reinforcing the development and quality management systems.

CMC Global's strategic initiative focuses on expanding offshore capabilities and technological excellence. This includes securing and training top development talent to build a scalable workforce and delivering advanced solutions in AI, cloud, and data analytics. The effort is supported by full collaboration with CMC Corporation, leveraging its domestic ecosystem for seamless execution and mutual growth.

By combining NTT DATA's customer base and expertise in large-scale system development, NTT DATA Vietnam's extensive experience in offshore development leveraging its development management capabilities and CMC Global's technological strength and globally standardised development quality, the partnership aims to enhance responsiveness to advanced technologies such as AI and execution capabilities for large-scale projects, while delivering flexible and competitive services in the global market.

