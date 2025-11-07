Amid the sweltering heat and the crackling sound of sizzling oil, being a chef has never been an easy job for anyone without true passion.

Yet, that very kitchen is where the dreams and determination of young chef Quoc Hung, a 32-year-old sous chef at a 3-star hotel in Ho Chi Minh City, burn brighter than ever.

“Dreams are never easy. But every day, I choose to recharge with a bottle of Number 1, to keep my passion alive and never give up. Step by step, I get closer to it,” Hung said, his eyes gleaming behind a haze of rising steam.

Being a chef requires extreme focus and the ability to work under intense pressure

It’s 11am, the busiest hour of the day. Dozens of orders pour in at once. A single delayed move could throw off the rhythm of the entire service line.

“There are days I’m on my feet for 10 hours straight, slicing, stirring, seasoning. It’s exhausting, but I can’t afford to lose focus. One second of distraction, and the dish could be ruined,” Hung said.

Being a chef demands razor-sharp focus and immense pressure tolerance. When both body and mind reach their limits, a bottle of Number 1 becomes Hung’s go-to, giving him an instant energy boost.

“It’s like waking up my body and sharpening my mind. That’s how I push through the rest of the shift,” he said.

For many chefs, a bottle of Number 1 provides instant energy, mental alertness, and lasting endurance to handle the daily pressures of the kitchen

In a kitchen where temperatures soar past 40 degrees Celsius and the pace leaves no room for hesitation, every knife stroke and pinch of salt must be precise. Under such pressure, alertness and endurance become the essential factors that keep their passion burning.

“There are moments when I’m utterly drained,” Hung admitted, “but a bottle of Number 1 gives me the strength to keep going, to remember that I’m not just cooking for customers, but also for the dream ahead.”

In front lies the stove, behind: the dream

Hung is not alone. Many young chefs are writing their own stories of perseverance. Thuy Diem, a pastry chef, recalls staying in the kitchen until 2am just to perfect the pastries for the next morning’s event.

“There are nights when my body feels like collapsing, but with a bottle of Number 1, I feel recharged, refocused, and ready to stay optimistic,” she said.

Beyond the demanding hours, Diem carefully saves every bit she earns to help her parents with medical expenses. For her, each cake she bakes is a symbol of her resilience and unwavering passion for the craft.

For Hung, every working day is an opportunity to learn, from how the head chef manages the team, to ingredient selection, and restaurant operations – all valuable lessons for the future.

He may not know when his dream will come true, but he believes that every day in the kitchen, no matter how tough, takes him a step closer to becoming the best version of himself.

On these types of journeys, Number 1 symbolises the spirit of endurance – the courage to stay committed, to break through limits, and to keep moving forward.

Number 1 remains a trusted companion, fuelling young people to stay passionate and keep moving forward on their chosen paths

