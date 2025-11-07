Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

When passion meets heat: the kitchen stories powered by Number 1

November 07, 2025 | 16:14
(0) user say
In the fiery world of professional kitchens, young chefs stay energised and resilient with Number 1, a drink that turns every challenge into fuel for their dreams and culinary passion.

Amid the sweltering heat and the crackling sound of sizzling oil, being a chef has never been an easy job for anyone without true passion.

Yet, that very kitchen is where the dreams and determination of young chef Quoc Hung, a 32-year-old sous chef at a 3-star hotel in Ho Chi Minh City, burn brighter than ever.

“Dreams are never easy. But every day, I choose to recharge with a bottle of Number 1, to keep my passion alive and never give up. Step by step, I get closer to it,” Hung said, his eyes gleaming behind a haze of rising steam.

When passion meets heat: the kitchen stories powered by Number 1
Being a chef requires extreme focus and the ability to work under intense pressure

It’s 11am, the busiest hour of the day. Dozens of orders pour in at once. A single delayed move could throw off the rhythm of the entire service line.

“There are days I’m on my feet for 10 hours straight, slicing, stirring, seasoning. It’s exhausting, but I can’t afford to lose focus. One second of distraction, and the dish could be ruined,” Hung said.

Being a chef demands razor-sharp focus and immense pressure tolerance. When both body and mind reach their limits, a bottle of Number 1 becomes Hung’s go-to, giving him an instant energy boost.

“It’s like waking up my body and sharpening my mind. That’s how I push through the rest of the shift,” he said.

When passion meets heat: the kitchen stories powered by Number 1
For many chefs, a bottle of Number 1 provides instant energy, mental alertness, and lasting endurance to handle the daily pressures of the kitchen

In a kitchen where temperatures soar past 40 degrees Celsius and the pace leaves no room for hesitation, every knife stroke and pinch of salt must be precise. Under such pressure, alertness and endurance become the essential factors that keep their passion burning.

“There are moments when I’m utterly drained,” Hung admitted, “but a bottle of Number 1 gives me the strength to keep going, to remember that I’m not just cooking for customers, but also for the dream ahead.”

In front lies the stove, behind: the dream

Hung is not alone. Many young chefs are writing their own stories of perseverance. Thuy Diem, a pastry chef, recalls staying in the kitchen until 2am just to perfect the pastries for the next morning’s event.

“There are nights when my body feels like collapsing, but with a bottle of Number 1, I feel recharged, refocused, and ready to stay optimistic,” she said.

Beyond the demanding hours, Diem carefully saves every bit she earns to help her parents with medical expenses. For her, each cake she bakes is a symbol of her resilience and unwavering passion for the craft.

For Hung, every working day is an opportunity to learn, from how the head chef manages the team, to ingredient selection, and restaurant operations – all valuable lessons for the future.

He may not know when his dream will come true, but he believes that every day in the kitchen, no matter how tough, takes him a step closer to becoming the best version of himself.

On these types of journeys, Number 1 symbolises the spirit of endurance – the courage to stay committed, to break through limits, and to keep moving forward.

When passion meets heat: the kitchen stories powered by Number 1
Number 1 remains a trusted companion, fuelling young people to stay passionate and keep moving forward on their chosen paths
The journey of Number 1 Energy Drink and rapper Den inspires passion The journey of Number 1 Energy Drink and rapper Den inspires passion

Number 1 Energy Drink has released a new television commercial featuring rapper Den and its limited-edition Number 1 bottle with the slogan "Fuel the energy, persist your passion".
Hanoi High School Student Football Tournament kicks off Hanoi High School Student Football Tournament kicks off

The opening ceremony of the 24th Hanoi High School Student Football Tournament – ​​Capital Security Newspaper Cup 2025, Number 1 Active Cup kicked off on October 26.
Tan Hiep Phat - three decades of serving society Tan Hiep Phat - three decades of serving society

Since its inception in 1994, beverage-maker Tan Hiep Phat has contributed to the prosperity of society and aspired to be the pride of Vietnam.

By Yen Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
professional kitchens culinary passion intense pressure mental alertness lasting endurance sous chef
Tan Hiep Phat - 30 years of perseverance and breakthroughs

Tan Hiep Phat - 30 years of perseverance and breakthroughs

Tan Hiep Phat: a 30-year journey of sustainable development

Tan Hiep Phat: a 30-year journey of sustainable development

Circular economy model vital to business development

Circular economy model vital to business development

Manufacturing soy milk utilising Aseptic technology

Manufacturing soy milk utilising Aseptic technology

Core values enable Tan Hiep Phat Group to stay firm amid pandemic

Core values enable Tan Hiep Phat Group to stay firm amid pandemic

Digital transformation at Tan Hiep Phat: Change is a must for survival

Digital transformation at Tan Hiep Phat: Change is a must for survival

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Taiwan’s Delta Electronics looks to advance Vietnamese manufacturing

Taiwan’s Delta Electronics looks to advance Vietnamese manufacturing

Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2025 Grand Opening

Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2025 Grand Opening

When passion meets heat: the kitchen stories powered by Number 1

When passion meets heat: the kitchen stories powered by Number 1

Luxshare Precision reports strong Q3 revenue and profit growth

Luxshare Precision reports strong Q3 revenue and profit growth

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020