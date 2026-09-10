WellEra targets USD 1 trillion wellness real estate sector with Healthspan

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 September 2026 – The Global Wellness Real Estate market is entering a period of rapid expansion, reaching USD876 billion in 2025, up from USD246 billion in 2019, and forecast to reach USD1.8 trillion by 2030. Thailand is emerging as an important market within this trend, with its wellness economy valued at more than USD42.7 billion. Wellness Real Estate grew 22.9%, making it the country's second-fastest-growing wellness sector.

For real-estate investors, location, capital appreciation, rental yield, price and lifestyle value remain fundamental. At the same time, as people increasingly seek longer, healthier lives, wellness-integrated properties are emerging as a new investment consideration, raising a question beyond financial returns: what can a property give back to the people who live there?WellEra, developed by BDMS, introduces Healthspan as a new dimension of residential investment value. Rather than treating wellness as an added feature, WellEra brings BDMS Wellness Clinic's expertise in Scientific Wellness, preventive healthcare and personalized health management into the built environment, creating an ecosystem designed for long-term health and quality of life.Healthspan refers to the years a person lives in good health, free from chronic illness, disability or significant physical decline, while lifespan measures years lived. Globally, average lifespan is 71.4 years, compared with a healthspan of 61.9 years—a gap of nearly a decade. As people live longer, the focus is shifting from extending life alone to extending the years lived with strength, independence and quality of life."Scientific evidence shows that our health is shaped not only by genetics or medicine, but also by the environments we experience every day," said, Chief Executive Officer – Group 8 (BDMS Wellness Clinic, BDMS Wellness Resort, BDMS Silver), Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS). "The future of investment may not be defined solely by financial returns, but by the ability of our homes and communities to help us live longer, healthier, and better lives."WellEra translates this idea into the built environment through its 6S+ Surrounding framework, incorporating Air, Water, Light, Sound, and Thermal Comfort into residential design. Research has linked indoor air quality with cognitive function, light exposure with circadian rhythms and sleep, environmental noise with sleep and cardiovascular health, and indoor thermal conditions with health. WellEra applies these principles through MERV-14 air filtration with up to 95% efficiency in filtering PM2.5, advanced water filtration and UV treatment, circadian-friendly lighting with UGR ≤16, STC-60 acoustic systems and indoor relative humidity maintained at 50-65%. Healthcare Humanware Supported by BDMS further provides 24-hour nursing and medical support, personalized health management, and emergency services.Together, these elements position WellEra beyond the conventional Wellness Real Estate model, where wellness often centers on amenities such as spas, gyms and green spaces. By integrating scientific wellness, healthcare and environmental design into everyday living, WellEra establishes a new benchmark for residential investment—measured not only by financial returns, but also by the life value created through healthier living, greater well-being and the opportunity to live well for longer.Please visit www.wellerabangkok.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.