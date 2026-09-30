Kigen secures GSMA eSA certification for automotive eSIM architecture

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2026 – Kigen, a global leader in eSIM and iSIM technology, has achieved GSMA eUICC Security Assurance (eSA) certification for its new Automotive eSIMs, the industry's first eSA-certified eSIM supporting SGP.32 v1.3, GSMA's latest IoT eSIM (eUICC) specification. The certification combines Kigen's eSIM OS with Infineon's TEGRION™ SLI22 automotive security controller, giving connected-vehicle OEMs and Tier-1s a secure, standards-current platform built for fleets that must stay secure for a decade-plus.

Kigen Automotive eSIM is the first ever eSA-certified to support GSMA SGP.32 version 1.3 bringing emergency profile support for connected cars, simpler integration for Telematics Control Units and a common architecture across different types of connected vehicles, and enhancing security for OEMs and Tier-1s to prepare for Post-Quantum era threats

As cars and two-wheeled vehicles rapidly transition to highly intelligent, regulated, and software-defined mobility assets, the new Kigen Automotive eSIM is certified across the TEGRION™ SLx22 chip family, creating a three-product portfolio spanning Automotive (SLI22), Consumer (SLC22, supporting latest SGP.22 v2.7), and Industrial IoT (SLM22, supporting SGP.32 v1.3). All three share the same OS and hardware platform, development tools, and management stack, helping automotive manufacturers use the same security platform across infotainment, telematics, and headless vehicle systems. This reduces fragmentation, speeds development, and makes it easier for the same OEM to expand across multiple connected cars, passenger transport, and industrial vehicle fleets.Kigen's implementation supports SGP.32 v1.3 enhancements, published in May 2026, including direct and indirect profile downloads, digital activation codes, and emergency profile handling relevant to connected vehicles. Early visibility into the latest enhancements to eSIM standards reduces the risk of architectural obsolescence for OEMs and operators, allowing architectures qualified today to remain relevant over long program timelines.Post-quantum cryptography (PQC) is increasingly important for connected vehicles, where long service lives make hardware replacement impractical. Although PQC is not yet part of the GSMA specifications, Kigen can support OEMs having implemented hybrid key encapsulation that combines classical and quantum-safe algorithms on the same platform. OEMs can test end-to-end PQC-resistant communications using Kigen's C-SDK development suite and test eSIM samples to prepare for long-term security against emerging quantum threats.The certification builds on Kigen's established eSA-certified IoT eSIMs and Consumer eSIMs that introduced eSIM OS secure updates for compliance to EU Cybersecurity Resilience Act (EU CRA), certified six months prior."Vehicles are becoming long-lived software platforms, so their connectivity trust anchor must remain secure and manageable long after production," said Vincent Korstanje, CEO, Kigen. "Kigen's new eSA-certified Automotive eSIMs give car manufacturers a secure path from factory provisioning to global fleet operation while preserving freedom to evolve connectivity throughout the vehicle lifetime. Given the market maturity of our eIM, the time to achieve this certification demonstrates the deep collaboration of Kigen's product, engineering, certification, and operations teams with technology and ecosystem partners.""Kigen has played a key role in shaping the evolution of eSIM for IoT, including through Dr Saïd Gharout's leadership of the GSMA eSIM Technical Working Group," said Gloria Trujillo, eSIM Technical Director, GSMA. "This latest achievement, with the industry's first eSA-certified eSIMs supporting SGP.32 v1.3, is an important step in translating GSMA eSIM IoT specifications into secure, interoperable technology for the next generation of connected IoT and vehicle fleets.""Congratulations to Kigen on the industry's first GSMA eSA certification to the latest SGP.32 enhanced specifications for automotive eSIMs," said Katherine Diao, Head of IoT and Automotive Industry, China Mobile International. "China Mobile International is pleased to partner with Kigen to introduce SGP.32-based security solutions to Chinese automakers, supporting global deployment, CRA-aligned processes, and reliable connectivity for vehicles designed for long service life."Kigen's full eSIM stack assurance spans GSMA SAS-UP (manufacturing) and SAS-SM (subscription management) certification, plus hosted Kigen eIM remote management. Kigen Automotive eSIMs interoperate with 20+ network providers that are ready for digital activation, with 60+ "Secure with Kigen" IoT modules, and are supported by global connectivity partnerships, including China Mobile International, helping OEMs simplify deployment across international vehicle markets. Kigen will join GSMA interoperability testing in October with its certified IoT eSIMs and eIM solution.Kigen Automotive eSIMs will be available for OEM sampling in the ETSI MFF2 package from October 2026. Request samples and the Kigen IoT eSIM Starter Kit at https://kigen.com/contact/https://kigen.com