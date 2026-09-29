Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Binzhou Aerospace Exploration Center opens science tourism hub in China

September 29, 2026 | 11:33
(0) user say
Municipal authorities in Binzhou opened the Aerospace Exploration Center to establish a regional venue for science education and cultural tourism.

BINZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2026 – The Binzhou Aerospace Exploration Center will open on Sept. 25, offering an immersive destination that combines aerospace science, cultural tourism, education and leisure. Visitors can explore space through interactive experiences while learning about the development of human spaceflight and China's achievements in aerospace.

Binzhou Aerospace Exploration Center
Binzhou Aerospace Exploration Center

As a new hub for aerospace science and patriotic education in Binzhou, the center features a professional, systematic, and immersive aerospace science education system, making it a premier venue for youth study tours. Covering 9,456 square meters, with nearly 15,620 square meters of exhibition space, the center features a Visitor Service Center and five themed exhibition areas: Planet Paradise, Beyond the Dome, Interstellar Voyage, Touching the Stars and Mars Base.

Designed for visitors of all ages, the center will provide aerospace science education, immersive experiences, family activities and study tours, adding a new destination for science and cultural tourism in Binzhou.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Binzhou Information Office

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Binzhou Aerospace Exploration Center science tourism hub Aerospace Exploration Center

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnamese retailers make strong debut in Asia's Top 100 ranking

Vietnamese retailers make strong debut in Asia's Top 100 ranking

Bankability remains hurdle for Vietnam's JETP projects

Bankability remains hurdle for Vietnam's JETP projects

GMIF2026 Innovation Summit concludes semiconductor memory conference in Shenzhen

GMIF2026 Innovation Summit concludes semiconductor memory conference in Shenzhen

MAYPHARM launches HYALMASS AQUATOX skin solution for global market

MAYPHARM launches HYALMASS AQUATOX skin solution for global market

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020