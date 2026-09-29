Binzhou Aerospace Exploration Center opens science tourism hub in China

Municipal authorities in Binzhou opened the Aerospace Exploration Center to establish a regional venue for science education and cultural tourism.
BINZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2026 – The Binzhou Aerospace Exploration Center will open on Sept. 25, offering an immersive destination that combines aerospace science, cultural tourism, education and leisure. Visitors can explore space through interactive experiences while learning about the development of human spaceflight and China's achievements in aerospace.
Binzhou Aerospace Exploration Center
Designed for visitors of all ages, the center will provide aerospace science education, immersive experiences, family activities and study tours, adding a new destination for science and cultural tourism in Binzhou.
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