ZJLD Group partners with CDF Cruise for maritime tasting event

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 September 2026 - ZJLD Group Inc. ("ZJLD" or the "Company", together with the Company's subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") (SEHK stock code: 06979.HK), a flagship enterprise in China's baijiu industry and the first baijiu company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is pleased to announce that its flagship brand, Kweichow Zhenjiu, has partnered with CDF (China Duty Free) Cruise to successfully host the themed event "Timeless Brew, Maritime Legend – Exclusive Zhenjiu Tasting on Adora Magic City" aboard China's domestically built large cruise ship, Adora Magic City. This collaboration marks a key milestone in ZJLD's "go‑global" strategy by leveraging the cruise as an international showcase, while deepening bilateral cooperation by upgrading from a traditional supply‑only model to an all‑round co‑creation model.

Held from September 12 to 16, the event targeted high-net-worth individuals and duty-free consumers aboard the cruise. Through a diverse array of activities—including exclusive tasting sessions, fashion shows, and thematic workshops—the event showcased the deep cultural heritage and exquisite brewing craftsmanship of Chinese sauce-aroma baijiu to global travelers. During the event, Zhenjiu's star products, "Da Zhen · Zhenjiu" and "NEWS Oak-Aged Craft Beer", made their international debut, further conveying the brand's core values and commitment to a high-quality lifestyle.



The Head of International Business at ZJLD stated: "Cruise ships represent a premium cross-border spending scenario, serving as an innovative testing ground for the globalization of Chinese baijiu. This partnership not only achieves deep integration between brand heritage and distribution channels but also marks a significant exploration of the global strategy for Chinese sauce-aroma baijiu. Moving forward, Kweichow Zhenjiu will remain committed to artisanal craftsmanship while taking innovative consumer touchpoints as a breakthrough point to showcase the unique charm of Chinese baijiu to global markets, striving to establish an international benchmark for China's premium sauce-aroma baijiu."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

