Aircall appoints regional managing director to drive Southeast Asian growth

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2026 – Aircall, the AI-powered customer communications platform trusted by more than 24,000 businesses worldwide, today announced the next phase of its Asia Pacific strategy: building on an established base in Australia and New Zealand to expand across Southeast Asia.

With more than 24,000 customers worldwide, Aircall is strengthening its commitment to a region where demand is accelerating. It reflects a clear shift toward customer communications that combine intelligent voice agents, automated workflows and real-time coaching in a single platform.Aircall is investing heavily in Asia, and localisation is central to that strategy. Integration with WhatsApp is one clear example of how that plays out in practice."Asia is a natural market for AI voice agents. The region spans dozens of languages and markets, each with its own customer expectations, and voice remains a primary way people reach the businesses they buy from," said Frank Eagleton, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Aircall.Regional appetite is strong: 87% of Asia Pacific CEOs expect a return on their AI investments within three years, according to KPMG. That confidence is meeting rapid change in customer service, where Gartner reports 85% of customer service leaders will explore or pilot customer-facing conversational generative AI in 2025.According to Aircall, AI Voice Agent will help teams around APAC meet this always-on demand by handling routine, high-volume conversations at any hour and in local languages, while passing the interactions that call for judgement or empathy to a person.To lead this next stage, Aircall's Frank Eagleton has stepped into the role of Managing Director, Asia Pacific. Eagleton will oversee the company's regional growth and market expansion through a channel-first approach, working alongside partners to reach and support customers across diverse Asian markets.Aircall has also appointed Rehan Wickremeratne to lead the push, charging him with developing the partner ecosystem that will support it. "Southeast Asia is a dynamic and key growth region for us, and we're building our presence the same way we built ANZ: through partners who already have the trust of local businesses. Across these markets, that means being where customers already are""AI voice agents are changing what customer conversations can do. They're handling routine demand instantly while freeing teams to focus on the moments that need a human," said Eagleton. "That's the shift we're bringing to Asia, and it's a practical one: technology that does real work and takes tangible action. After huge success in Australia and New Zealand, expansion across Southeast Asia is the natural next step."The benefits run both ways. For customers, AI voice agents mean faster resolutions, round-the-clock availability and conversations in their own language, without losing the human connection that builds trust. For channel partners, they open a clear opportunity: to localise, integrate and deliver AI voice agents as a service, building deeper, longer-term relationships with the businesses they serve. Aircall is inviting technology providers, resellers and service partners across the region to explore how they can work together to bring these capabilities to local markets."The most useful AI voice agents won't be built in isolation. They'll be shaped with partners who understand local markets, languages and customer expectations," said Wickremeratne. "We want to expand that ecosystem across Asia, and we would welcome conversations with partners who share that ambition."

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