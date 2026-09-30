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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

WANPY wins Pet Innovation Award for jerky dog treat product

September 30, 2026 | 09:53
(0) user say
Pet food brand WANPY secured the Jerky-Style Dog Treat of the Year award at the 2026 Pet Innovation Awards as demand for premium pet products expands.

LOS ANGELES, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2026 – WANPY Chicken Jerky has won the 2026 "Jerky-Style Dog Treat of the Year" Award at the Pet Innovation Awards, highlighting the brand's growing recognition in Latin America's rapidly expanding pet treat market, where consumers are increasingly seeking products backed by transparent ingredients, nutritional value and clearly defined premium standards.

The award comes as Latin America's pet-care industry undergoes a significant transformation driven by the rising humanization of pets. According to Euromonitor, dog treats in the region achieved a 10% CAGR from 2018 to 2023, while 74% of Latin American pet owners consider their pets beloved family members. As a result, consumers are increasingly applying their own expectations around food quality and wellness to pet products, moving the category beyond simple indulgence toward more functional and value-driven offerings.

The product's proposition reflects the broader move toward more defined premium standards. WANPY Chicken Jerky contains 90%+ real meat, 40%+ protein and a 93%+ digestibility rate, and follows four formulation standards: Zero Artificial Preservatives, Zero Artificial Colors, Zero Grains & Gluten, and Zero Added Sugar & Attractants.

Its manufacturing approach is also part of the proposition, incorporating Precision Fat Trimming, Gentle Tumbling, a 5D Freshness Lock and 24-Hour Low-Temperature Baking to support a real-meat texture, a natural aroma and a satisfying chew.

The distinction is relevant in a market where "natural" and premium positioning are becoming increasingly valuable but also increasingly common. Across Latin America, products carrying natural or organic claims have commanded significant price premiums, making the ability to substantiate product positioning more important as consumers weigh quality against cost.

The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards drew thousands of nominations from around the world across the pet-care sector. In comments on the winning product, Travis Grant, Managing Director of Independent Innovation Awards, highlighted its combination of high meat inclusion, nutritional density, digestibility, clean formulation standards and processing technologies.

WANPY's recognition comes as the Latin American pet market continues to balance two forces: consumers seeking better products for increasingly humanized pets, and greater scrutiny over the value attached to premium products. For the dog-treat category, that makes measurable ingredients, formulation and processing increasingly relevant to how quality is communicated and evaluated.

Website: https://www.wanpy.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By WANPY Chicken Jerky

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WANPY Pet Innovation Award

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