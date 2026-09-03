Sino Land records 14.2 percent net profit increase in FY2025/26



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 September 2026 – Sino Land Company Limited (Stock Code: 83) today announced its annual results for the year ended 30 June 2026 ("Financial Year"). The Group's underlying profit attributable to shareholders, excluding the effect of fair-value changes on investment properties for the Financial Year, was HK$4,789 million (2024/25: HK$5,118 million). Underlying earnings per share was HK$0.51 (2024/25: HK$0.58).

Hung Shui Kiu Ha Tsuen New Development Area first 'large-scale land disposal' project

After taking into account the revaluation loss (net of deferred taxation) on investment properties of HK$192 million (2024/25: revaluation loss of HK$1,084 million), which is a non-cash item, the Group reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of HK$4,589 million for the Financial Year (2024/25: HK$4,019 million). Earnings per share for the Financial Year was HK$0.49 (2024/25: HK$0.45).



Property Sales –Robust sales momentum drives strong segment growth



Attributable segment profit from property sales for the Financial Year, including share from associates and joint ventures, was HK$1,103 million (2024/25: HK$1,021 million), representing an increase of 8.0% year-on-year. Market sentiment gained further traction in the first half of 2026, buoyed by supportive policies, an active financial market, and sustained inflows of talent and overseas students, collectively underpinning housing demand.



The Group won three land tenders during the Financial Year, namely New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 6674 in Jordan Valley, Tuen Mun Town Lot No. 569 in Tuen Mun, and the Kam Sheung Road Station Phase Two Property Development in Yuen Long. The Kam Sheung Road Station Phase Two project represents a major milestone in expanding our footprint in the Northern Metropolis. These strategic investments reflect our disciplined, selective approach to land acquisition, prioritising projects that offer good development value and sustainable returns while maintaining financial prudence.



As at 30 June 2026, the Group had over HK$6.6 billion in attributable contracted sales from projects already launched and sold but not recognised. Subsequent to the Financial Year, the Group launched selected units of La Mirabelle II in Tseung Kwan O, which received an encouraging market response. Together with La Mirabelle I, the two projects have recorded sales of over 1,060 units, reflecting healthy end-user demand and demonstrating market confidence in the quality and appeal of the Group's residential developments.



Looking ahead, the Group has one new residential project scheduled for launch, namely the Wing Kwong Street/Sung On Street Development project. The launch timetable will be subject to the receipt of the relevant pre-sale consent and prevailing market conditions.



A diversified and balanced investment property portfolioreinforces long-term resilience



For the Financial Year, the Group's attributable gross rental revenue, including share from associates and joint ventures, was HK$3,432 million (2024/25: HK$3,486 million), representing a 1.5% year-on-year decline. This decrease was primarily attributable to the continued challenging operating environment in the retail and industrial sectors, partly offset by increased contributions from the residential portfolio and improved office occupancy. Overall occupancy of the Group's investment property portfolio improved to 90.0% during the Financial Year (2024/2025: 89.6%), representing an increase of 0.4 percentage point compared with last year, reflecting improved business sentiment and stronger tenant confidence.



Hong Kong remains well positioned to benefit from the Central Government's ongoing support for deeper economic integration, the continued development of the Greater Bay Area and new growth drivers associated with the Northern Metropolis. To strengthen tenant sales and foot traffic, the Group continues to roll out targeted marketing and promotional campaigns while leveraging the growing Sports Economy to attract customers and enhance retail experience. These initiatives have delivered positive results, with the Group's major flagship malls recording year-on-year growth in visitor traffic. The office sector is also showing encouraging signs of stabilisation supported by robust financial market activity and supportive government measures.



As at 30 June 2026, the Group has approximately 13.6 million square feet of attributable floor area of investment properties and hotels in the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney.



Hotel Operations – Continuousimprovement in occupancy rates



For the Financial Year, the Group's hotel revenue, including attributable share from associates and joint ventures, was HK$1,565 million compared to HK$1,506 million in the last year, and the corresponding operating profit was HK$519 million (2024/25: HK$475 million).



Tourist arrivals to Hong Kong continued to recover steadily in the first half of 2026, supported by the HKSAR Government's ongoing efforts to promote integrated culture, sports and tourism initiatives. With a strong pipeline of mega-events and the opening of the new Terminal 2 at Hong Kong International Airport, the Group remains positive in the outlook for Hong Kong's tourism sector.



With solid fundamentals and a strong balance sheet, the Group is well-positioned to capitalise on opportunities



"Hong Kong's economy demonstrated encouraging momentum in the first half of 2026, supported by vibrant capital market activity, resilient external trade and continued growth in visitor arrivals. Real GDP expanded by 5.1% year-on-year, marking the strongest half-year growth in nearly five years, while IPO fundraising reached a five-year high in the first half of the year. The improving macroeconomic environment supported steady performance across key sectors of the economy.



The HKSAR Government is formulating Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan, which is expected to provide a strategic roadmap for the city's long-term development, strengthen its competitive advantages and create new growth opportunities, with particular emphasis on the Northern Metropolis. In line with the National 15th Five-Year Plan, which states the accelerated development of the Northern Metropolis as a key priority of Hong Kong's future growth engine, the Group, together with our distinguished corporate partners, was honoured to be awarded the HSK Pilot Area project. We have full confidence in Hong Kong's prospects and hope that, through cross-sector collaboration, we can help bring together diverse expertise to contribute to the region's innovation and technology development. In the HKSAR Government's first Five-Year Plan, the Chief Executive also highlighted the pivotal role of the Northern Metropolis in enriching the housing ladder and creating more opportunities and space for home ownership. We are committed to bringing high-value industries and a quality living community to the Northern Metropolis, providing more housing and employment opportunities while enhancing connectivity between Hong Kong and cities across the Greater Bay Area.



Looking ahead, Hong Kong remains well positioned for continued growth, underpinned by vibrant financial market activity, successful talent attraction policies, growing international student enrolment, rising visitor arrivals and ongoing enhancements to cross-boundary transport infrastructure. The Group will continue to uphold prudent financial management and enhance operational efficiency. Supported by a solid financial position and forward-looking strategies, we are well positioned to navigate market fluctuations, capture growth opportunities, and create long-term value for our stakeholders," said Daryl Ng Win Kong, Chairman of Sino Land.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.