CATL opens largest European battery service center in Oslo

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 24 September 2026, CATL opened its largest NING SERVICE centre outside Asia in Oslo, extending its battery lifecycle service network in Europe.

The 8,000 square metre centre will serve Norway and the wider Nordic region, providing battery services, training local technicians and supporting circular economy efforts across the region.

Norway is one of the world's most advanced EV markets. In August, battery electric vehicles made up 98.7% of new passenger car registrations, and electric buses accounted for more than 60% of bus and coach registrations. As this fleet grows and ages, demand for battery diagnostics, repair and life extension is rising. The Norway Centre is built to meet it.

Full-lifecycle battery services

Drawing on CATL's R&D and manufacturing expertise, NING SERVICE covers the full battery lifecycle: testing, maintenance, repair, insurance, second life and recycling. Its services span transport, energy storage and robotics.

NING SERVICE is helping shift the aftermarket from replacing batteries to repairing them, and has cut turnaround for complex repairs from 72 to 48 hours.

Its deep repair capability covers 76.8% of EV models and applies CATL's production-line quality standards. The Intelligent Eagle Eye System, used in more than 150 repair facilities, provides full traceability and quality control.

The centre will also serve as a brand experience space and sales agent for emerging electric applications, including vessels, eVTOL aircraft and robotics. NING SERVICE already manages agency sales for CATL's ecosystem partners, such as AutoFlight and Galbot.

Circularity and local skills

CATL launched the Global Energy Circularity Commitment (GECC) in strategic partnership with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. In line with its vision, NING SERVICE is building an aftermarket ecosystem that keeps batteries in use for longer and returns their materials into new batteries.

"In a circular economy, batteries stay in use at their highest value for as long as possible, and their materials are recovered to make new ones. Inspection, maintenance and repair services are an important part of making that happen at scale," said Miranda Schnitger, Climate Lead at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

The centre will create skilled green jobs and become NING SERVICE's main training hub in the Nordics. Drawing on a training network across 39 European countries and a team of 14 experienced instructors, it will offer courses certified by CATL and practical training for local technicians. NING SERVICE also plans to work more closely with Norwegian universities and technical institutions to build local expertise.

Bringing service closer to customers

CATL is expanding its local presence worldwide through local infrastructure and ecosystem partnerships. The Norway Centre will be a key hub in NING SERVICE's European network, bringing high-quality service closer to customers in line with its promise to be "Your Nearby New Energy Service Expert."

"CATL brings technology, industry expertise and a trusted brand. Combined with YES-EU's local knowledge and service capabilities, we can build a stronger battery service ecosystem across the Nordics and support the long-term growth of Europe's EV market," said Benedikt G. Gudmundsson, Founder and Chairman of YES-EU Group.

"Customers are at the heart of everything we do at NING SERVICE. Working closely with our local partners, we will provide reliable battery lifecycle services that meet the needs of Norway's EV market and support its continued electrification," said Bruce Li, President of Quality Systems, Aftermarket Business Division, CATL.

NING SERVICE operates 1,394 service locations across 85 countries and regions. It aims to reach 100 countries and regions by 2027 and 10,000 service locations by 2030.