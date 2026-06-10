Harbour BioMed and Windward Bio dose first COPD patients in Phase 2 SIRIUS study

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (the "Company"; HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology, oncology and other disease areas, today announced that its partner Windward Bio has dosed the first patients in the Phase 2 SIRIUS study of HBM9378/WIN378 (also known as SKB378) in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

COPD is a progressive, irreversible lung disease and the third leading cause of death worldwide. Driven by immune-mediated airway inflammation and persistent airflow obstruction, the disease makes even routine daily activities a struggle. Its defining feature is exacerbations — sudden, severe flare-ups that lead to emergency room visits, hospitalizations, and lasting declines in lung function. Despite currently available inhaled background therapies, more than 3 million patients with moderate-to-severe COPD remain at high risk of recurrent exacerbations, underscoring an urgent need for better treatment options.

SIRIUS is a global, Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-finding study. It is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of HBM9378/WIN378 in patients with moderate-to-severe COPD.

"We are very pleased to see the continued clinical advancement of HBM9378/WIN378 by our partner Windward Bio with the initiation of the Phase 2 SIRIUS COPD study," said Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Harbour BioMed. "This milestone further highlights the potential of HBM9378/WIN378 as a differentiated, ultra long-acting anti-TSLP antibody for immunological diseases. As one of the originators of this promising molecule and a new investor in Windward Bio, we strongly believe in the potential of HBM9378/WIN378 and Windward Bio's execution capabilities. We look forward to supporting the continued advancement of the program and ultimately bringing innovative treatment options to patients living with COPD worldwide."

For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com.