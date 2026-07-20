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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VinFast signs MOU with TÜV Rheinland on vehicle testing

July 20, 2026 | 09:33
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VinFast signed a memorandum of understanding with TÜV Rheinland, a global automotive testing, inspection and certification leader, to strengthen vehicle testing capabilities for Vietnam's automotive industry.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 July 2026 - VinFast today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in automotive testing, inspection and certification, to strengthen vehicle testing capabilities in Vietnam. The partnership includes the development of the VinFast Testing Center in accordance with international standards and the provision of testing and technical advisory services to automotive manufacturers across the region from Vietnam, laying the foundation for deeper integration into the global automotive value chain.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Quan (right), Deputy CEO of Quality Control Division, VinFast, and Mr. Nguyen The Anh, General Director of TÜV Rheinland Vietnam, at the signing ceremony.
Nguyen Manh Quan (right), Deputy CEO of Quality Control Division, VinFast, and Nguyen The Anh, General Director of TÜV Rheinland Vietnam, at the signing ceremony.

Under the MOU, VinFast and TÜV Rheinland will work closely across a broad range of areas, including technical advisory services, testing, certification and specialized training. TÜV Rheinland will prioritize the VinFast Testing Center as its preferred provider of testing and technical advisory services for relevant projects in Vietnam and the ASEAN region. The two parties will also jointly promote the capabilities of the VinFast Testing Center to international automotive manufacturers, develop new business opportunities, and organize specialized training programs and industry seminars to further strengthen technical capabilities.

Previously, VinFast and TÜV Rheinland have collaborated on numerous testing and technical assessment activities covering electric vehicle systems, components and complete vehicles, supporting the development of products that meet the technical requirements of both domestic and international markets. The new strategic MOU elevates the relationship beyond individual projects and establishes a long-term partnership aimed at helping Vietnamese businesses integrate more deeply into the global automotive value chain.

Headquartered in Germany and backed by more than 150 years of experience, TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in testing, inspection and certification. The company provides technical services to automotive manufacturers and suppliers worldwide, helping them comply with regulatory requirements and international standards related to safety, performance, electromagnetic compatibility, cybersecurity and other specialized technical fields.

Nguyen Manh Quan, Deputy CEO of Quality Control Division, VinFast, said: "Our partnership with TÜV Rheinland is a key step in VinFast's long-term strategy to strengthen our research, testing and product development capabilities in line with international standards. Beyond enhancing product quality, this collaboration also creates opportunities for VinFast to gradually become part of the regional and global automotive technical services network, contributing to the continued development of Vietnam's automotive industry ecosystem."

Nguyen The Anh, General Director of TÜV Rheinland Vietnam, said: "We highly value VinFast's continued investment in research, testing and product development. Leveraging our global expertise in testing, inspection and certification, TÜV Rheinland looks forward to working alongside VinFast to strengthen technical capabilities, drive technological innovation, and develop services that meet the growing demands of the market."

As Vietnam's leading electric vehicle manufacturer with a diverse ecosystem spanning electric cars, electric motorcycles and smart mobility solutions, VinFast continues to invest in research, development and testing infrastructure to meet the world's most demanding international standards. The expanded partnership with TÜV Rheinland further reinforces VinFast's strategy of building a network of world-leading technical partners, strengthening its research, testing and product development capabilities while contributing to technological innovation and the development of the automotive industry ecosystem in Vietnam and the region.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By VinFast

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TagTag:
Vinfast TÜV Rheinland VinFast vehicle testing TÜV Rheinland partnership

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