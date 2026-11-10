Vietstock 2026 solidifies position as premier hub for innovation and technology in livestock industry

The event provided a platform for industry engagement, knowledge exchange, and business networking, reinforcing Vietstock’s role in supporting the development of Vietnam’s livestock industry.

Ben Wong, country general manager of Informa Markets Vietnam, said, “This year marks the 14th edition of Vietstock and more than 22 years of our journey alongside Vietnam’s livestock industry. Hosted by the Department of Animal Health and Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Vetstock 2026 is held under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of Livestock Industry: Innovation – Green Transition – Competitiveness Enhancement’. Vietstock brings these priorities into focus by connecting businesses with the technologies, expertise, and partners that can help turn them into action.”

With more than 22 years of engagement with Vietnam’s livestock industry, Vietstock has established its position as Vietnam’s leading international exhibition for the Feed, Livestock, Meat, and Veterinary industries. Vietstock is a leading platform connecting businesses and stakeholders across the livestock value chain, driving business opportunities, knowledge exchange, and innovation to advance Vietnam’s livestock industry and the region.

Photo: Vietstock

Connecting businesses across the livestock value chain

Over three days, Vietstock 2026 brought together 248 brands and welcomed 13,414 industry professionals from 52 countries. Showcasing solutions across the livestock value chain, the exhibition connected businesses with potential customers and partners, while creating opportunities to exchange insights, explore new business prospects, and strengthen industry relationships. Vietstock continues to serve as a strategic platform connecting stakeholders and supporting the growth of the industry.

Advancing industry knowledge and addressing key challenges

Throughout the three-day exhibition, Vietstock 2026 hosted more than 89 knowledge sessions, conferences, technical seminars, and specialised forums, delivering in-depth insights, timely industry updates, and the latest technology trends to attendees.

The Department of Animal Health and Production hosted three key conferences covering technical advancements, regulatory updates, and policy directions. These sessions facilitated knowledge sharing and discussions on industry priorities and solutions. The Dialogue Session with Vietnamese businesses enabled direct exchanges on industry challenges, policy implementation, and business environment improvements, strengthening government–business collaboration.

Photo: Vietstock

Vietstock also welcomed representatives from seven ASEAN countries: Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Myanmar, to the ASEAN Livestock and Veterinary Associations Roundtable. The programme provided a platform for regional associations to connect, share experiences, and exchange views on common areas of interest, while fostering dialogue and encouraging regional collaboration towards the development of the ASEAN livestock and veterinary sectors.

Addressing key challenges in animal health and disease prevention, Vietstock 2026 featured the One Health Forum and the Swine Disease Conference, bringing together experts and industry stakeholders to exchange insights and practical solutions.

Industry conferences organised by reputable Vietnam associations also attracted strong interest from the livestock community. These included the Sustainable Livestock Conference, hosted by the AHAV; the Ruminant Production Conference, hosted by the VINARUHA; the Poultry Conference, hosted by the VPA; and the “Farmer Exchange” Talk Show, hosted by the VFAEA. These programmes brought industry knowledge closer to practical production and business needs.

In celebration of Vietnamese Women’s Day, Vietstock also hosted the “Women in Livestock Leadership Challenges & Inspiration” panel discussion, bringing together female leaders from Vietnam and abroad who are active in the livestock industry.

Promoting community engagement

Beyond business and knowledge exchange, Vietstock promoted sustainability and community engagement through meaningful activities. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of World Egg Day, the Eggcellence Theatre featured an egg knowledge session and distributed 9,000 free eggs, sponsored by Mebi and Vinh Thanh Dat, raising awareness of egg nutrition and its health benefits.

To broaden access to the exhibition and strengthen business connections, the Bus-in Programme supported more than 1,500 farmers from provinces and cities including Can Tho, Vinh Long, Tay Ninh, Dong Nai, Dong Thap, Ho Chi Minh City, and Lam Dong, in attending the event. The programme provided opportunities to explore new technologies, gain industry insights, and discover practical production solutions.

In addition, the Hosted Buyer Programme welcomed 200 international buyers from Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Laos, and Vietnam facilitating business connections and creating opportunities for cross-border partnerships and trade within the regional livestock industry.

Vietstock Quest, in collaboration with Nong Lam University, brought together 170 students from six leading universities in the livestock sector to compete through a series of interactive challenges and engage with industry professionals.

At the Sustainability Square, visitors had the opportunity to explore initiatives and solutions, while engaging in an interactive workshop making animal-shaped soaps to raise environmental awareness and encourage responsible practices across the livestock industry.

Further reinforcing this commitment, the Better stands Award recognised exhibitors’ efforts in adopting sustainable booth designs, encouraging the use of reusable materials, reducing single-use structures, and incorporating environmentally friendly solutions.

Extending its community impact beyond the exhibition, Vietstock partnered with Mebi on the “Listen, Share and Improve” initiative, donating two eggs to SOS Children's Village Go Vap for every completed survey. The campaign collected 1,010 surveys, resulting in 2,020 eggs donated to support the children.

Photo: Vietstock

Strengthening industry collaboration

As Vietnam’s livestock industry evolves, Vietstock connects businesses, experts, associations, and regulators to exchange knowledge, strengthen partnerships, and drive practical solutions for industry growth.

Vietstock extends its sincere appreciation to all exhibitors, sponsors, partners, associations, speakers, delegates, and visitors whose participation and support contributed to the 2026 edition.

Vietstock 2027 will take place from October 20–22 at the SECC in Ho Chi Minh City. The next edition will offer another opportunity for industry stakeholders to reconnect, discover new business prospects, and work together towards a more innovative, greener, and more sustainable future for Vietnam’s livestock industry.

Vietstock 2026 to spotlight livestock innovation and green transition Vietstock 2026 will be hosted and endorsed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment's Department of Animal Health and Production, focusing on innovation, green transition, and competitiveness in the livestock industry.

Vietstock 2025 to connect Vietnam’s livestock sector with the world Vietstock 2025 is Southeast Asia’s premier platform linking Vietnam’s livestock industry with global innovations, driving sustainable growth and opening new business opportunities across the entire value chain.