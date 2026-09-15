Hanoi to host AAAP 2026 animal science congress in October

Over 600 international delegates are set attend the AAAP in Vietnam in late October. Photo: AHAV

Organised by the Animal Husbandry Association of Vietnam (AHAV) under the theme 'Sustainable Animal Production', the 21st Asian-Australasian Animal Science Congress (AAAP 2026) will take place from October 28–31 at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi.

AAAP 2026 will serve as a major international scientific forum, bringing together researchers, industry leaders, and policymakers alongside universities, research institutes, and international organisations. The event aims to foster knowledge exchange, showcase new research and advanced technologies, and promote collaboration towards efficient, safe, resilient, and sustainable livestock production.

According to the AHAV, the organising board received more than 994 scientific papers submitted to the conference. The strong response reflects the growing interest of the international scientific community in livestock development issues in the current context.

The congress's scientific programme takes an interdisciplinary approach with 14 major thematic groups, covering areas from animal genetics and breeding, nutrition and feed, and physiology and reproduction, to animal health and species-specific sciences including pigs, poultry, and ruminants. The conference also dedicates significant space to topics of current interest such as the livestock environment, digital governance, smart farming, smallholder farming, animal welfare, and pets, which are considered crucial factors shaping the future of the global livestock industry.

"AAAP 2026 takes place as Vietnam enters an era of rapid development, and the livestock industry faces strong transformation demands," said Nguyen Xuan Duong, chairman of the AHAV, at a press conference on September 14. "Climate change, emerging diseases, environmental pressures, market competition, and the need to ensure food security, along with rapid changes in the international order, are all creating demands for improved productivity, efficiency, and adaptability in the livestock industry."

Nguyen Xuan Duong, chairman of the AHAV. Photo: AHAV

In this context, 'Sustainable Animal Production' has been chosen as the overarching theme of the event, reflecting the direction of making sustainability a central theme in science, technology, and policies for livestock development in the coming years.

Over more than four decades of operation, AAAP has become one of the most prestigious academic forums in the Asia-Pacific region, promoting research cooperation, academic exchange, and the transfer of scientific and technological advancements into practical production.

For Vietnam, being selected to host AAAP for the first time in 18 years holds special significance. The Vietnam Livestock Association affirms that this is a clear recognition of the development of the livestock industry in recent years while demonstrating Vietnam's increasingly proactive role in international cooperation on science, technology, and agricultural development.

"From a sector primarily serving domestic needs, Vietnam's livestock industry has gradually improved its production capacity and product quality, and expanded its export markets," Duong said. "Vietnam's pig herd now ranks sixth in the world, its poultry flock second, while animal feed, veterinary medicine, and dairy processing are among the top-performing sectors in ASEAN."

The organising board expects AAAP 2026 to drive innovation in Vietnam's livestock industry as it enters its next phase of development, particularly as digital transformation, green transition, and the circular economy become dominant trends.

"This conference opens opportunities to access new technologies, connect with leading experts, and find international partners," Duong said. "Livestock farmers and stakeholders across the value chain can also access solutions to improve productivity, optimise production costs, control diseases, use resources efficiently, and reduce environmental impact."

Established in 1980 as a biennial event, AAAP brings together representatives from many markets with developed livestock industries, including China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia.

Vietnam last hosted AAAP in 2008 for its 13th edition, attracting 1,270 delegates from 32 countries and territories. Since then, the country's livestock industry has undergone a period of innovation, development, and deeper regional and international integration, achieving significant gains in scale, productivity, quality, and production capacity.

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