BAF launch $454m high-tech pig farm with China’s Muyuan in Tay Ninh

On September 28, BAF Vietnam Agriculture JSC signed an agreement with China’s Muyuan Foods Co., Ltd to develop a high-rise pig farming complex. The project, valued at VND12 trillion ($454.3 million), will integrate a 64,000-sow farm with an animal feed factory, producing around 1.6 million market pigs and 600,000 tonnes of feed annually.

The joint venture is expected to generate annual revenue of VND10 trillion ($378.5 million) and represents a major step in applying high-tech solutions to livestock production, improving efficiency, and meeting rising domestic and regional demand for pork.

The project received initial approval from Tay Ninh People’s Committee in June, followed by full government authorisation for implementation in August.

The multi-storey pig farming model has been in China for a long time, demonstrating effectiveness and advantages compared to traditional models. In particular, the model maximises land efficiency by 5–8 times and cuts labour requirements by 20–30 per cent, offering a practical solution to limited farmland, especially in regions with challenging terrain. The model also helps minimise the risk of disease outbreaks, protect the health of the pig herd, and increase business efficiency.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Bui Huong Giang, CEO of BAF Vietnam, said, "We believe that with government support, international cooperation, and our team’s dedication, high-tech high-rise pig farming in Tay Ninh will modernise and transform Vietnam’s livestock sector, ensuring stable and sustainable pork supply while delivering safe, clean, and competitively priced food to consumers."

The high-rise pig farming venture will be launched in Tay Ninh once all legal and construction procedures are completed in compliance with Vietnamese regulations. The joint venture pledges on-time delivery, contributing to Tay Ninh’s socioeconomic development and to Vietnam’s livestock sector overall.

Leveraging the multi-storey pig farming model, BAF targets expanding its herd to 450,000 sows and 10 million market hogs by 2030.

