Vietstock 2026 to spotlight livestock innovation and green transition

Vietstock 2026 will be hosted and endorsed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment's Department of Animal Health and Production, focusing on innovation, green transition, and competitiveness in the livestock industry.
The event runs from October 21-23 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City. Vietstock 2026 aims to promote industrial transformation, digital transformation, and green transition trends in the sector, working closely with leading livestock associations to host a series of industry conferences.
|
|Photo: Vietstock
The support of these associations enriches the programme of specialised conferences and technical seminars while creating opportunities for businesses, policymakers, and farmers to access new knowledge, updated policies, and practical solutions, contributing to improving the quality and value of Vietnam's livestock products.
SWINE DISEASE CONFERENCE
- Topic: African Swine Fever – Past, Present, and Future
- Presenter: Assistant Prof. Dr. Pariwat Poolperm, director of Professional Training and Consultant Co., Ltd
- Time: 10:30–12:00, October 21
- Location: Hanoi Room – Hall A
SUSTAINABLE LIVESTOCK CONFERENCE
- Topic: Sustainable Livestock Farming – Challenges and Opportunities For Small and Medium-scale Livestock Farms
- Presenter: Animal Husbandry Association of Vietnam
- Time: 13:00–17:00, October 21
- Location: Hanoi Room – Hall A
|
|Photo: Vietstock
POULTRY PRODUCTION CONFERENCE
- Topic: Safety – Optimisation – Digitalisation: Shaping The Future of Vietnam’s Poultry Industry
- Presenter: Vietnam Poultry Association
- Time: 13:00–17:00, October 21
- Location: Mekong Room – Hall A
RUMINANT PRODUCTION CONFERENCE
- Topic: Development Of Ruminant Farming Towards Circular Agriculture
- Presenter: Vietnam Ruminant Husbandry
- Time: 09:00–12:15, October 23
- Location: Hanoi Room – Hall A
|
|Photo: Vietstock
FARMER EXCHANGE TALKSHOW
- Topic: Farm Smarter – Profit Longer
- Presenter: Vietnam Farms and Agricultural Enterprises Association
- Time: 09:00–11:30, October 23
- Location: Mekong Room – Hall A
ONE HEALTH FORUM
- Topic: One Health Solutions for Sustainable Livestock Production
- Time: 09:00–16:00, October 22
- Location: Hanoi Room – Hall A
Register now for learning opportunities from associations and leading experts: https://ers-vn.informa-info.com/vs26
Discover practical solutions for the livestock industry at Vietstock 2026’s knowledge forums
Vietstock 2026 brings together leading companies and industry experts through its technical seminar series, showcasing practical solutions, technologies and products for today’s key challenges in livestock and animal health across Vietnam and Southeast Asia.
EFFECTIVE HATCHERY VENTILATION SYSTEM AND DESIGN PRINCIPLES
- Presenter: Vanny Hardianto, hatchery consultant manager Asia-Pacific, Jamesway Chick Master Incubator, Inc.
- Time: 10:30–11:15, October 21
- Location: Mekong Room – Hall A
HOT TOPIC FROM JAPAN: ZEBRA STRIPES ON CATTLE HELPS TO REDUCE STABLE FLIES AND TRAINING MODEL FOR ARTIFICIAL INSEMINATION
- Presenters:
- Akiko Furuya, Unit Manager International Sales Section, FUJIHIRA Industry Co., ltd
- Makoto Kimura, STX Co., Ltd.
- Karin Takatoki, STX Co., Ltd.
- Kasane Nishizawha, STX Co., Ltd.
- Time: 11:15–12:00, October 21
- Location: Mekong Room – Hall A
GLOBAL ANIMAL PROTEIN SUPPLY CHAIN: ENSURING QUALITY, TRACEABILITY, AND RELIABLE DELIVERY FOR FEED PRODUCERS
- Presenter: Pham Xuan Tung, business development manager, Lionpro Vietnam
- Time: 09:45–10:30, October 21
- Location: Mekong Room – Hall A
NEXT-GENERATION CARBOHYDRASES: THE BENEFITS OF DESIGNING A MULTI-CARBOHYDRASE ENZYME FOR HEALTH AND PERFORMANCE
- Presenter: Dr. James Seth Monegue, technical services manager, CBS Bio Platforms, Inc.
- Time: 10:30–11:15, October 21
- Location: Mekong Room – Hall A
- The programme was updated as of September 30
Vietstock continues to assert its position as the premier international feed, livestock, and meat processing exhibition in Vietnam. It serves as the leading platform where industry businesses connect, discuss emerging trends, and address challenges facing the livestock sector in Vietnam and the ASEAN region.
As the top livestock exhibition in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, it is also a destination for knowledge convergence, business connectivity, and shaping future industry trends.
Register for Vietstock 2026 today to connect, learn, and co-create a sustainable future for Vietnam's livestock industry.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
- Exhibiting: Sophie Nguyen – Sophie.nguyen@informa.com
- Group delegation support: Ms. Phuong – Phuong.c@informa.com
- Marcom support: Anita Pham – Anita.pham@informa.com
|
|Vietstock Expo & Forum 2022 is back in Ho Chi Minh City this October
Vietstock Expo & Forum 2022, the country's premier international feed, livestock, and meat fair is expected to be the biggest show in Vietnam and Indochina covering the total latest solutions for the sector. The event will take place from October 12 to 14 at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City.
|
|Sustainable livestock the focus for Vietstock 2024
The international livestock, feed, fisheries, and meat processing exhibition Vietstock will this year take place on October 9-11 in Ho Chi Minh City.
|
|Vietstock 2025 to connect Vietnam’s livestock sector with the world
Vietstock 2025 is Southeast Asia’s premier platform linking Vietnam’s livestock industry with global innovations, driving sustainable growth and opening new business opportunities across the entire value chain.
|
|Asia Securities Forum AGM brings regional market leaders to Hanoi
The 31st Asia Securities Forum AGM will take place in Hanoi, bringing together securities associations, financial institutions, and market participants from across the region.
By Huyen Thuy