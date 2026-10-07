Vietstock 2026 to spotlight livestock innovation and green transition

The event runs from October 21-23 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City. Vietstock 2026 aims to promote industrial transformation, digital transformation, and green transition trends in the sector, working closely with leading livestock associations to host a series of industry conferences.

Photo: Vietstock

The support of these associations enriches the programme of specialised conferences and technical seminars while creating opportunities for businesses, policymakers, and farmers to access new knowledge, updated policies, and practical solutions, contributing to improving the quality and value of Vietnam's livestock products.

SWINE DISEASE CONFERENCE

Topic: African Swine Fever – Past, Present, and Future

Presenter: Assistant Prof. Dr. Pariwat Poolperm, director of Professional Training and Consultant Co., Ltd

Time: 10:30–12:00, October 21

Location: Hanoi Room – Hall A

SUSTAINABLE LIVESTOCK CONFERENCE

Topic: Sustainable Livestock Farming – Challenges and Opportunities For Small and Medium-scale Livestock Farms

Presenter: Animal Husbandry Association of Vietnam

Time: 13:00–17:00, October 21

Location: Hanoi Room – Hall A

Photo: Vietstock

POULTRY PRODUCTION CONFERENCE

Topic: Safety – Optimisation – Digitalisation: Shaping The Future of Vietnam’s Poultry Industry

Presenter: Vietnam Poultry Association

Time: 13:00–17:00, October 21

Location: Mekong Room – Hall A

RUMINANT PRODUCTION CONFERENCE

Topic: Development Of Ruminant Farming Towards Circular Agriculture

Presenter: Vietnam Ruminant Husbandry

Time: 09:00–12:15, October 23

Location: Hanoi Room – Hall A

Photo: Vietstock

FARMER EXCHANGE TALKSHOW

Topic: Farm Smarter – Profit Longer

Presenter: Vietnam Farms and Agricultural Enterprises Association

Time: 09:00–11:30, October 23

Location: Mekong Room – Hall A

ONE HEALTH FORUM

Topic: One Health Solutions for Sustainable Livestock Production

Time: 09:00–16:00, October 22

Location: Hanoi Room – Hall A

Register now for learning opportunities from associations and leading experts: https://ers-vn.informa-info.com/vs26

Discover practical solutions for the livestock industry at Vietstock 2026’s knowledge forums

Vietstock 2026 brings together leading companies and industry experts through its technical seminar series, showcasing practical solutions, technologies and products for today’s key challenges in livestock and animal health across Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

EFFECTIVE HATCHERY VENTILATION SYSTEM AND DESIGN PRINCIPLES

Presenter: Vanny Hardianto, hatchery consultant manager Asia-Pacific, Jamesway Chick Master Incubator, Inc.

Time: 10:30–11:15, October 21

Location: Mekong Room – Hall A

HOT TOPIC FROM JAPAN: ZEBRA STRIPES ON CATTLE HELPS TO REDUCE STABLE FLIES AND TRAINING MODEL FOR ARTIFICIAL INSEMINATION

Presenters: Akiko Furuya, Unit Manager International Sales Section, FUJIHIRA Industry Co., ltd Makoto Kimura, STX Co., Ltd. Karin Takatoki, STX Co., Ltd. Kasane Nishizawha, STX Co., Ltd.

Time: 11:15–12:00, October 21

Location: Mekong Room – Hall A

GLOBAL ANIMAL PROTEIN SUPPLY CHAIN: ENSURING QUALITY, TRACEABILITY, AND RELIABLE DELIVERY FOR FEED PRODUCERS

Presenter: Pham Xuan Tung, business development manager, Lionpro Vietnam

Time: 09:45–10:30, October 21

Location: Mekong Room – Hall A

NEXT-GENERATION CARBOHYDRASES: THE BENEFITS OF DESIGNING A MULTI-CARBOHYDRASE ENZYME FOR HEALTH AND PERFORMANCE

Presenter: Dr. James Seth Monegue, technical services manager, CBS Bio Platforms, Inc.

Time: 10:30–11:15, October 21

Location: Mekong Room – Hall A

The programme was updated as of September 30

Vietstock continues to assert its position as the premier international feed, livestock, and meat processing exhibition in Vietnam. It serves as the leading platform where industry businesses connect, discuss emerging trends, and address challenges facing the livestock sector in Vietnam and the ASEAN region.

As the top livestock exhibition in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, it is also a destination for knowledge convergence, business connectivity, and shaping future industry trends.

Register for Vietstock 2026 today to connect, learn, and co-create a sustainable future for Vietnam's livestock industry.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Exhibiting: Sophie Nguyen – Sophie.nguyen@informa.com

Group delegation support: Ms. Phuong – Phuong.c@informa.com

Marcom support: Anita Pham – Anita.pham@informa.com

Vietstock Expo & Forum 2022 is back in Ho Chi Minh City this October Vietstock Expo & Forum 2022, the country's premier international feed, livestock, and meat fair is expected to be the biggest show in Vietnam and Indochina covering the total latest solutions for the sector. The event will take place from October 12 to 14 at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City.

Sustainable livestock the focus for Vietstock 2024 The international livestock, feed, fisheries, and meat processing exhibition Vietstock will this year take place on October 9-11 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietstock 2025 to connect Vietnam’s livestock sector with the world Vietstock 2025 is Southeast Asia’s premier platform linking Vietnam’s livestock industry with global innovations, driving sustainable growth and opening new business opportunities across the entire value chain.