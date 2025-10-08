Corporate

Vietnam’s premier electronics expo powers up for innovation and smart living

October 08, 2025 | 18:12
(0) user say
The Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo (IEAE) will return to the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre as one of the country’s largest showcases of innovation in consumer technology and smart living.

Taking place from October 30 to November 1, IEAE Hanoi will span 6,000 square metres, bringing together more than 260 exhibitors across 350 booths and attracting over 15,000 visitors, including businesses, distributors, buyers, and technology enthusiasts.

The event is expected to deliver a wide range of products and exciting experiences to attendees, creating opportunities for collaboration and strongly promoting the transformation, upgrading, and technological development of consumer electronics and home appliances in Vietnam.

Vietnam’s premier electronics expo powers up for innovation and smart living
Photo: Vinexad

Highlighted exhibition zones at IEAE Hanoi will include consumer electronics, home appliances, electronic components & accessories, and others.

The consumer electronics zone features audiovisual products such as smart speakers, headphones, and livestreaming devices, as well as trending wearable technologies including smartwatches and smart glasses.

In addition, mobile phone and tablet accessories, gaming and computer peripherals, and in-car mobile electronics will also be showcased. This diversity offers visitors a comprehensive view of the latest products and cutting-edge technologies in the consumer electronics industry.

In the home appliances zone, many standout products will take centre stage, including smart ovens and smart rice cookers in the kitchen appliances category; air purifiers and robot vacuums in the eco-friendly electrical appliances' category; along with health and personal care devices such as electric toothbrushes, massage devices, and hair dryers.

The electronic components and accessories zone will showcase a comprehensive range of core products for electronics manufacturing, from circuit boards and sensors to advanced components. It offers an ideal platform for manufacturers, industry experts, and research and development organisations to connect, exchange ideas, and explore technologies that foster innovation and enhance production efficiency.

A series of seminars and industry-focused activities are also set to take place, featuring the participation of leading experts, associations, and reputable organisations from Vietnam and abroad.

The sessions will focus on global trends, technological innovation, management strategies, and value chain cooperation, helping businesses enhance competitiveness and seize opportunities in the context of global production shifts. Key themes include future technology, e-commerce platforms, global economy, and more.

The Business-to-Business matching event, tailored for VIP buyers, will serve as a direct connection platform, creating effective trade links between suppliers and buyers. It enables participating companies to discuss product performance, production processes, and other key details, helping to turn potential business opportunities into lasting partnerships.

IEAE is jointly organised by Chaoyu Expo and Vinexad, with the support of various associations such as the Vietnam Electronic Industries Association, the Vietnam E-commerce Association, among others.

Electronics and smart equipment exhibition planned for Ho Chi Minh City Electronics and smart equipment exhibition planned for Ho Chi Minh City

After success previously held in India, Indonesia, Russia, China and Vietnam, the Vietnam International Electronics and Smart Equipment Exhibition (IEAE) this year continues to choose Vietnam as the destination for 600 businesses and 800 booths, spanning an area of ​​20,000 square metres.
Vietnam international smart appliances expo to open next week Vietnam international smart appliances expo to open next week

The Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo 2025 (IEAE) will take place from May 29-31 in Ho Chi Minh City, providing a trading platform to meet the diverse needs of visitors and international buyers.
Chinese electronics firms keen on Vietnam's fast-growing market Chinese electronics firms keen on Vietnam's fast-growing market

Hundreds of Chinese electronics firms are gathering at an international expo in Vietnam to look for trading opportunities and explore the local market.

By Bich Thuy

TagTag:
IEAE Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo electronics Smart Appliances businesses Vietnam

