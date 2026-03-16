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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnamese in Laos value role of NA, all-level People’s Councils

March 16, 2026 | 09:49
(0) user say
Nguyen Thi Thu Huyen, Chief of the Office of the Vietnamese People Association in Vientiane, expressed her hope that deputies in the new tenure will continue to enhance their sense of responsibility, maintain close contact with voters and contribute to policymaking for fast and sustainable national development.

Vientiane – Many Vietnamese people in Laos have expressed strong interest in Vietnam’s election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, highlighting the important role of these bodies in the country’s new development phase.

Vietnamese in Laos value role of NA, all-level People’s Councils
A voter under treatment at the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Dermato-Venereology drops her ballot into a mobile ballot box on March 15. (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Thi Thu Huyen, Chief of the Office of the Vietnamese People Association in Vientiane, told the Vietnam News Agency said the Vietnamese community in Laos always closely follows the homeland's development and is encouraged by Vietnam’s steady socio-economic progress and improving living standards.

She noted that following the 14th National Party Congress, the country is entering a new era of prosperous development.

According to Huyen, the NA and People’s Councils at all levels play a vital role in realising development goals. During the 2021–2026 tenure, the 15th NA and local People's Councils introduced reforms, adopted important laws and resolutions to perfect the institutional framework, remove development bottlenecks and strengthen supervision over major national issues. Their activities have become increasingly transparent and responsive to voters’ aspirations.

At the local level, People’s Councils have further affirmed their position as bodies of the state power at the grassroots level, making key decisions on socio-economic development and social welfare, she went on, expressing her hope that deputies in the new tenure will continue to enhance their sense of responsibility, maintain close contact with voters and contribute to policymaking for fast and sustainable national development.

She stressed the need to improve policies for overseas Vietnamese to enable them to serve as a bridge for international cooperation and national promotion.

Huyen also described strengthening parliamentary diplomacy through active participation in regional and global parliamentary mechanisms like the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) as essential for boosting mutual understanding, building trust, advancing cooperation among countries and addressing shared challenges such as sustainable development, climate change and non-traditional security ones.

By VNA

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Councils People’s Councils Vietnamese in Laos value role of NA

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