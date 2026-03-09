Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnamese NA helps build institutional foundations for long-term development: Canadian researcher

March 09, 2026 | 12:39
(0) user say
Vietnam’s National Assembly plays a key role in institutionalising development orientations and strengthening the political and legal foundations for long-term growth of the country, according to Assistant Professor Joe Pateman from York University in Canada, a researcher in politics and international political economy.

Hanoi - Vietnam’s National Assembly plays a key role in institutionalising development orientations and strengthening the political and legal foundations for long-term growth of the country, according to Assistant Professor Joe Pateman from York University in Canada, a researcher in politics and international political economy.

Vietnamese NA helps build institutional foundations for long-term development: Canadian researcher
Fishermen cast their ballots at the Da Le polling station in Truong Sa special zone of Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondent in Canada ahead of the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, Pateman described the upcoming election as an important political event that helps reinforce governance mechanisms, enabling the State to mobilise public participation in national governance and development.

Assessing the role of the Vietnamese legislature in institutional reform and economic development in recent years, he said the NA has held a pivotal role in translating policy orientations and development strategies into concrete legal frameworks.

The legislative body has helped build and refine the legal system governing Vietnam’s socialist-oriented market economy, creating a more favourable environment to attract both domestic and foreign investment while improving state governance, he said.

The expert noted that through the adoption of laws on economic management, investment, enterprises and public administration, the legislature has contributed to establishing a stable institutional framework that supports economic growth and deeper international integration of Vietnam.

He observed that beyond its legislative role, the NA has also coordinated policies and overseen law enforcement, ensuring socio-economic policies are implemented effectively and aligned with the country’s long-term development goals.

According to Pateman, the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels serves to renew and consolidate institutional mechanisms while encouraging public participation in governance and national development.

Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the election helps strengthen the connection between the Party, the State and the people, while enabling state institutions to continue improving the legal framework and supervising policy implementation, he said.

As Vietnam continues its transition and deeper integration into the global economy, political stability, Pateman emphasised, is one of the key factors enabling Vietnam to maintain strong economic growth and pursue long-term development objectives.

Looking ahead to the next term, he suggested that issues related to economic sovereignty, development of strategic industries and social stability are likely to feature prominently on the NA’s agenda.

The NA may prioritise policies aimed at enhancing national industrial capacity, managing foreign investment flows and promoting strategic industries, he said, adding that poverty reduction, expansion of social welfare systems and improvements in public governance are also expected to remain key priorities to ensure that economic growth goes hand in hand with social stability.

The researcher noted that the NA is working to strengthen legal and institutional frameworks to protect Vietnam’s socialist-oriented market economy and improve its adaptability to global economic and geopolitical changes.

Pateman also highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy in Vietnam’s foreign policy, saying that it is a vital channel for strengthening understanding and cooperation between the country with international partners.

Greater cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and other legislatures, including the Canadian Parliament, could facilitate policy dialogue, legislative exchanges and joint initiatives in many fields, he stressed, noting that under the CPV’s leadership, parliamentary diplomacy serves as a complementary channel to state diplomacy, helping build long-term and stable foundations for cooperation.

According to the expert, there are significant opportunities to deepen parliamentary cooperation between Vietnam and Canada through exchanges between lawmakers, policy dialogue forums and promoting cooperation in trade, technology and sustainable development. Such cooperation would enhance mutual understanding while creating favourable conditions for expanding economic and trade relations between the two countries, he said.

As Vietnam continues to persify its international partnerships, stronger legislative cooperation with partners such as Canada could help build a more balanced, stable and constructive bilateral relationship in the future, the expert added.

By VNA

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam’s National Assembly Councils People’s Councils

Related Contents

Voters proud to contribute directly to national milestone

Voters proud to contribute directly to national milestone

General elections manifest democracy of socialist regime in Vietnam: Lao diplomat

General elections manifest democracy of socialist regime in Vietnam: Lao diplomat

Latest News ⁄ Society

Truong Sa voters cast early ballots for NA, local council elections

Truong Sa voters cast early ballots for NA, local council elections

Final-week tasks stressed ahead of NA, People’s Council election

Final-week tasks stressed ahead of NA, People’s Council election

Election committees set voting hours for polls

Election committees set voting hours for polls

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

TVS invests $4 million in Dat Bike

TVS invests $4 million in Dat Bike

Vietnam enters global Top 10 markets for LEED-certified buildings

Vietnam enters global Top 10 markets for LEED-certified buildings

Truong Sa voters cast early ballots for NA, local council elections

Truong Sa voters cast early ballots for NA, local council elections

Nghe An accelerates land handover for $2.3bn LNG power plant

Nghe An accelerates land handover for $2.3bn LNG power plant

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020