Vietnamese brands make gains in ASEAN’s brand economy

Photo: Brand Finance

According to an announcement on October 30, Bao Viet (brand value up 22 per cent to $735 million) achieves a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 96/100, up from 92.8/100 in 2025, and retains its AAA+ brand strength rating.

Its performance highlights the importance of familiarity, trust, and institutional credibility in financial services. As Vietnam’s first insurer, Bao Viet enjoys an established position in the country’s insurance market and has supported major infrastructure projects spanning roads, airports, and energy. These associations reinforce their relevance beyond individual insurance products.

Vietjet (brand value up 117 per cent to $906 million) records the fastest brand value growth among ASEAN airline brands in the 2026 ranking. The airline’s performance comes as carriers across Asia-Pacific benefit from rising passenger demand and expanding international connectivity. Vietjet has broadened its international network with routes connecting Vietnam to markets including Australia, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

Viettel Group (brand value up 7 per cent to $7.9 billion) remains Vietnam’s leading brand in the ASEAN ranking, despite slipping one place to fifth overall. Its position reflects its established telecommunications business and expanding role in digital infrastructure.

Viettel continues to strengthen its position through investment in telecommunications infrastructure and advanced digital technologies. By the end of 2025, it operated the country’s largest 5G network, with 30,000 base stations serving 12.6 million subscribers. Continued investment in 5G, research, and patents are extending the brand’s capabilities beyond connectivity into digital services and technology development.

Vietnamese banking brands are also building momentum across ASEAN. VPBank (brand value up 41 per cent to $995million), VietinBank (brand value up 32 per cent to $2.2 billion), and MB (brand value up 27 per cent to $2 billion) also record strong growth. Vietnam and the Philippines now account for 33 of ASEAN’s 83 ranked banking brands. Banking remains the region’s largest sector, with a combined brand value up 5 per cent to $105.9 billion.

Brand Finance’s market research shows that MB leads Vietnamese banking brands for customer trust. It ranks ahead of Techcombank (brand value up 5 per cent to $1.7 billion), Vietcombank (brand value up 7 per cent to $2.5 billion), BIDV (brand value up 11 per cent to $1.8 billion), and VietinBank, showing that customer trust is not necessarily tied to scale.

Alex Haigh, managing director of Brand Finance Asia-Pacific, said, “Growing faster than any other market in ASEAN, Vietnam’s brands are also showing that size is not the only route to leadership."

"MB ranks first for customer trust among Vietnamese banking brands, while Bao Viet is ASEAN’s strongest brand overall and Vinpearl its strongest hotel brand. That combination of rapid growth and exceptional brand strength gives Vietnamese businesses a solid foundation for competing beyond their home market,” he said.

Vinpearl (brand value up 86 per cent to $381 million) notes a BSI score of 95.4/100, the highest among hotel brands in the region. Its performance demonstrates that rapid brand value growth can coincide with strong brand perceptions. As a Vietnamese hospitality brand, Vinpearl combines accommodation and leisure experiences to serve domestic and international visitors.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese beer brands also contribute to the country’s performance. Saigon grows 37 per cent in brand value, while 333’ Export records a 52 per cent increase to $502 million. According to Brand Finance’s ASEAN 500 2026 report, the combined value of the region’s 500 most valuable brands rises 8 per cent to $315.6 billion.

Vietnam’s results demonstrate how established businesses and fast-growing challengers can create value through different routes, from expanding digital services and international networks to building customer trust and distinctive brand propositions.

Vietnam’s top 100 brands leap 11 per cent in value to $43 billion Vietnam's top 100 brands have a combined value of $43 billion in 2026, an 11 per cent increase from the previous year, according to Brand Finance.

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