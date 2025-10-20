Phu My Hung launches new limited-edition development 'The Sculptura'

Phu My Hung Development Corporation introduced The Sculptura on October 11 and opened its show units at the company’s Sales Gallery. The launch follows nearly a year and a half since the developer’s last projects – The Aurora and Phu My Hung L’Arcade in 2024 – and adds a new source of primary housing supply to Ho Chi Minh City’s property market.

The opening of Phu My Hung’s The Sculptura Sales Gallery took on October 11

The event attracted nearly 700 guests, following an overwhelming response to online registration – more than 750 sign-ups were recorded through the Phu My Hung App within just four hours.

According to Bui Huy Toan, director of Sales and Marketing at Phu My Hung Development Corporation, after more than 32 years of development, Phu My Hung has established itself as one of Ho Chi Minh City’s leading urban areas, recognised for its planning, infrastructure, and management standards. He added that the company continues to pursue improvements in design, technology, and operations to enhance the living environment.

"Thanks to that spirit, even though Phu My Hung is already recognised as a modern and well-planned city, we continue to invest in comprehensive upgrades – from urban landscapes and housing standards to high-end amenities, healthcare, cultural facilities, and management services," said Toan.

"Our goal is for Phu My Hung City to remain one of the most desirable places to live while evolving into a leading centre for culture, education, healthcare, commerce, entertainment, and tourism in the region. We call this vision 'Phu My Hung 2.0'," he added.

Spanning over 2,370 square metres and rising 12 stories high, The Sculptura features 75 apartments and 10 retail shops, making it an exceptionally limited-edition development.

It is also one of the few remaining premium-class projects within Phu My Hung City. Under the Phu My Hung 2.0 strategic direction, only 15 per cent of the city’s remaining residential land will be dedicated to high-end and luxury developments.

Located on Ha Huy Tap Street, a 31.5-metre-wide main road, The Sculptura lies in the heart of Canh Doi, one of the city’s lowest-density residential zones, where 60 per cent of the area is allocated to low-rise housing.

To the south, the project faces the prestigious Phu Gia Villa Compound. To the north, adjacent to the building’s podium, is a 3,500 sq.m park currently being upgraded in parallel with The Sculptura’s construction.

Nearby landmarks include Crescent Lake, Anh Sao Bridge, and several top schools such as Saigon South School, Dinh Thien Ly School, and Saigon South International School (SSIS), along with several upcoming iconic developments by Phu My Hung.

Phu My Hung collaborated with DP Architects (DPA), a leading Singapore-based architectural firm with nearly 60 years of experience, to design The Sculptura.

DPA has an impressive global portfolio including Dubai Mall, Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore Hub, and Esplanade Theatres on the Bay.

The Sculptura is designed to meet luxury apartment standards, with the majority of units featuring three bedrooms ranging from 109 to 127 sq.m (about 83 per cent of the total). Two-bedroom units (84 sq.m) account for 10 per cent, while Tophouse units range from 182 to 226 sq.m.

Explaining the product mix, the developer noted that while the market currently favours smaller affordable units, Phu My Hung designed The Sculptura specifically for high-end owner-occupiers who demand spacious, elegant living environments with ample functional space for long-term comfort.

These discerning buyers also value privacy and exclusivity, preferring communities with moderate density and like-minded neighbours.

All materials and furnishings are carefully curated from renowned European brands such as Gessi and Villeroy & Boch.

In addition to the nearby 3,500 sq.m park and surrounding amenities, The Sculptura offers a private suite of facilities including an infinity pool, BBQ area, jacuzzi and hydrotherapy, gym, yoga studio, sauna, children’s playroom, and more.

The project’s completion will align with the rollout of several billion-VND-scale infrastructure and amenity developments, including the Crescent Lake landscape enhancement, Kenh Dao redevelopment, Phu My Hung Art and Cultural Centre, Tam Anh General Hospital with 1,000 beds, and a 5-star hotel and international-grade retail complex.

Phu My Hung’s Sales Gallery is located on Tran Van Tra street in Phu My Hung New City, Tan My ward, Ho Chi Minh City, and the company is expected to host the official sales launch for The Sculptura in November.

