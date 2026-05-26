Amata City Halong welcomes new project in semiconductor supply chain

Mutek Technology Vietnam will invest $4 million in a one-hectare factory producing specialised machinery and equipment for the semiconductor electronics industry. Construction and equipment installation are expected to be completed by late 2027, with commercial operations slated for the first quarter of 2028.

Nguyen Van Nhan, general director of Amata City Halong, and Ho Sit Moi, director of Mutek Technology Vietnam Co., Ltd., sign the land use rights

Nguyen Van Nhan, general director of Amata City Halong, said the developer would support the investor throughout the implementation process to ensure the factory becomes operational on schedule.

Established in 2018 with a total area of nearly 687 hectares, Amata City Halong has emerged as one of Quang Ninh’s leading industrial parks for foreign direct investment.

The IP has so far attracted 25 foreign-led projects worth nearly $3 billion, mainly in high-tech manufacturing, electronics, and supporting industries.

The presence of major manufacturers such as Foxconn, Jinko Solar, Lite-On Technology, Autoliv, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation reflects the growing appeal of Quang Ninh as global supply chains continue to shift towards Southeast Asia.

Mutek Technology Vietnam’s investment is expected to strengthen the electronics and semiconductor ecosystem at Song Khoai Industrial Park, while reinforcing Amata City Halong’s position as a strategic destination for high-tech investors in northern Vietnam.

ACHL enters new strategic partnership MC Economic Estate Development Vietnam Corporation, a subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corporation, announced a new strategic partnership on June 12, with Amata City Halong JSC, a member of Amata VN Public Co., Ltd.

Amata City Halong welcomes new Japanese investor Tenma Group has decided to invest $56 million in Amata City, Ha Long, marking the group's first project in Quang Ninh, a province along Vietnam’s northeastern coast.