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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Amata City Halong welcomes new project in semiconductor supply chain

May 26, 2026 | 09:45
(0) user say
On May 25, Thai-backed developer Amata City Halong signed an agreement with Mutek Technology Vietnam to develop a manufacturing project serving the semiconductor industry, reinforcing the appeal of Song Khoai Industrial Park as a destination for high-tech foreign direct investment in Quang Ninh province.

Mutek Technology Vietnam will invest $4 million in a one-hectare factory producing specialised machinery and equipment for the semiconductor electronics industry. Construction and equipment installation are expected to be completed by late 2027, with commercial operations slated for the first quarter of 2028.

Amata City Halong welcomes new project in semiconductor supply chain
Nguyen Van Nhan, general director of Amata City Halong, and Ho Sit Moi, director of Mutek Technology Vietnam Co., Ltd., sign the land use rights

Nguyen Van Nhan, general director of Amata City Halong, said the developer would support the investor throughout the implementation process to ensure the factory becomes operational on schedule.

Established in 2018 with a total area of nearly 687 hectares, Amata City Halong has emerged as one of Quang Ninh’s leading industrial parks for foreign direct investment.

The IP has so far attracted 25 foreign-led projects worth nearly $3 billion, mainly in high-tech manufacturing, electronics, and supporting industries.

The presence of major manufacturers such as Foxconn, Jinko Solar, Lite-On Technology, Autoliv, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation reflects the growing appeal of Quang Ninh as global supply chains continue to shift towards Southeast Asia.

Mutek Technology Vietnam’s investment is expected to strengthen the electronics and semiconductor ecosystem at Song Khoai Industrial Park, while reinforcing Amata City Halong’s position as a strategic destination for high-tech investors in northern Vietnam.

ACHL enters new strategic partnership ACHL enters new strategic partnership

MC Economic Estate Development Vietnam Corporation, a subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corporation, announced a new strategic partnership on June 12, with Amata City Halong JSC, a member of Amata VN Public Co., Ltd.
Amata City Halong welcomes new Japanese investor Amata City Halong welcomes new Japanese investor

Tenma Group has decided to invest $56 million in Amata City, Ha Long, marking the group's first project in Quang Ninh, a province along Vietnam’s northeastern coast.
Construction begins on new ready-built factory at Amata City Halong Construction begins on new ready-built factory at Amata City Halong

Amata City Halong JSC, part of Thailand’s industrial park developer Amata Corporation, signed a Land Use Right Sublease Agreement with CapitaLand SEA Logistics Fund (CSLF) on May 28, marking the launch of Avatar Vietnam – the first ready-built factory development within Song Khoai Industrial Park (Amata City Halong).

By Quynh Nga

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Industrial park developer semiconductor supply chain foreign direct investment Hightech manufacturing Electronics industry global supply chains strategic destination

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