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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam announces 10 strategic technology groups

May 06, 2026 | 17:08
(0) user say
Vietnam’s latest issuance of 10 strategic technology groups is expected to create an important basis for developing core technologies, and products, contributing to digital economy development, national competitiveness and security.

According to the government’s Decision No.21/2026/QD-TTg on strategic technologies and strategic technology products issued on April 30, the list covers many key areas of the digital economy and future industries.

Digital technology is identified as the central group, including AI, big data, cloud computing, edge computing, the Internet of Things, and blockchain. This is considered the foundation for national digital transformation and the development of the digital economy.

Vietnam announces 10 strategic technology groups
Photo: Ministry of Science and Technology

In addition, the decision also identifies other strategic technology areas such as next-generation mobile network technology; robotics and automation; advanced biotechnology and biomedical technology; advanced energy and materials technology; semiconductor chip technology; cybersecurity and quantum technology; marine, ocean and subsurface technology; aerospace technology; high-speed rail and urban rail technology.

Along with the list of strategic technologies, the government also issued a list of strategic technology products with many specific product groups, divided into two main groups.

The first group consists of strategic technology products that have already established markets and the potential to directly impact economic development. Prominent products in this group include the Vietnamese language big-screen model, virtual assistants and specialised AI; AI cameras for edge processing; digital mirroring platforms; cloud computing platforms; 5G/5G-advanced mobile network devices and systems; industrial robots; smart manufacturing platforms; cybersecurity solutions for critical infrastructure and national databases.

The list also particularly highlights biotechnology and biomedical products such as next-generation vaccines for humans; cell therapies; personalised medical product manufacturing systems using 3D printing technology; intelligent biosensor systems; and next-generation plant, animal, and aquatic species created using cell technology, gene editing, and biotechnology.

In energy and new materials, the products included in the category comprise advanced batteries and integrated energy storage systems; green hydrogen production, storage, transport and distribution systems; carbon capture, utilisation and storage systems; advanced materials and high-performance functional materials for processing and manufacturing industries.

The second group consists of technology products that create new growth drivers, foundational technologies for the future, and technologies that ensure self-reliance in the fields of security and defence.

This group includes specialised chips; quantum communication, quantum computing, and quantum sensors; technologies for the extraction and deep processing of minerals, oil, gas, and rare earth; technologies for deep-sea and offshore energy exploration; small modular nuclear reactors; satellites and low-orbit satellite constellations for Earth observation; industrial platforms and integrated systems for high-speed rail and urban rail.

According to the decision, the Ministry of Science and Technology will preside over and coordinate with ministries and agencies to periodically review and evaluate the list to submit to the prime minister for updating it to meet the requirements of socioeconomic development.

This decision will take effect from July 1 and replaces Decision No.1131/QD-TTg dated June 2025 on the promulgation of strategic technologies and strategic technology products.

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By Bich Thuy

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TagTag:
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Themes: Digital Transformation

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