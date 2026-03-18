Vietnam enters next phase of e-commerce export growth

As the ecosystem matures, the focus is shifting from selling across borders to building the operational capacity required to run global businesses at scale.

Vietnam’s e-commerce market reached $31 billion in 2025, growing more than 25 per cent on-year and accounting for roughly 10 per cent of total retail sales. While domestic consumption continues to drive overall volume, cross-border e-commerce is becoming a more meaningful source of value for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), particularly those seeking to diversify markets.

Vietnam is also positioning itself more deeply within regional and global digital trade frameworks. Efforts to strengthen e-commerce provisions globally point to a longer-term shift. Cross-border e-commerce is emerging as a strategic growth engine, underpinned by Vietnam’s young, digitally savvy population, competitive manufacturing base, and rising integration into global supply chains.

Tran Xuan Thuy, southern regional manager at Amazon Global Selling Vietnam, said, “Vietnam’s cross-border e-commerce is growing two to three times faster than the overall e-commerce market, even outpacing the growth of traditional exports. For example, in the fashion industry, cross-border e-commerce sales are growing 5.2 times faster than traditional export methods. These trends suggest that Vietnam is on track to become a regional digital export hub.”

“Many Vietnamese businesses have built their own brands and are gradually entering international markets. Each year, Amazon continues to welcome more Vietnamese sellers to its platform, growing at around 35 per cent annually. Some companies achieve revenues exceeding $1 million after only a short period of online operations,” he said.

Amazon will implement initiatives such as training businesses to bridge the gap in technology and e-commerce, supporting the development of “Made in Vietnam” brands aligned with consumer trends and international standards, and expanding its support ecosystem, including logistics, technology, and digital tools.

As cross-border e-commerce evolves into always-on, multi-market operations, Vietnamese sellers are also under increasing pressure to manage the demands of scaling globally. Payments, cash flow, compliance, and logistics are no longer secondary considerations, but core functions that shape day-to-day operations.

Against this backdrop, financial infrastructure is emerging as a critical enabler of sustainable cross-border growth. Rather than simply facilitating transactions, modern payment and financial systems are expected to support operational complexity across markets.

Centralised account structures allow businesses to consolidate revenues from different countries and platforms, improving financial visibility and control. This supports more effective clearer forecasting, and smoother coordination with suppliers and partners. For SMEs operating internationally, it also reduces reliance on fragmented local banking arrangements and manual reconciliation processes.

Nagesh Devata, senior vice president of Asia-Pacific at Payoneer said, “As cross-border e-commerce matures in Southeast Asia, the focus will increasingly shift from market entry to execution. The businesses that succeed will be those that can manage cash flow, compliance, and financial operations consistently across markets.”

The joint effort with Amazon Global Selling Vietnam reflects a broader industry shift of Payoneer towards addressing execution gaps rather than simply expanding market access. The collaboration aims to close execution gaps, ensuring that payments, currency management, and compliance can keep pace with commercial growth.

Looking ahead, Vietnam’s next phase of cross-border e-commerce growth is likely to be defined less by expansion alone and more by operational resilience, as rising logistics costs, compliance requirements, and competitive pressures place greater demands on execution. While competition intensifies and international operations grow more complex, businesses that can manage cash flow, compliance, and financial visibility effectively will be better positioned to grow sustainably.

Vietnam’s digital economy to touch $39 billion in 2025 Vietnam’s digital economy will reach $39 billion by the end of 2025, with double-digit growth across all sectors, according to the e-Conomy SEA 2025 report by Google, Temasek, and Bain & Company.

E-commerce market undergoes transformation amid rising competition and regulation Intensifying competition and tighter regulations reshaped Vietnam's e-commerce market in 2025, according to the Vietnam Tech & Venture Capital Outlook 2025 report by VinVentures released on January 2.