Vietnam Superport launches AI-powered digital solutions at VIIE 2025

Running in Hanoi from October 1–3, the event saw the company unveil technologies aimed at streamlining operations, accelerating digital transformation, boosting national competitiveness, and promoting sustainable growth.

Party General Secretary To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, along with a delegation of senior leaders visited the Vietnam SuperPort exhibition booth and were briefed on the company’s initiatives to enhance Vietnam’s global trade connectivity and establish it as a modern logistics powerhouse for Southeast Asia.

A highlight among the initiatives is Vietnam SuperPort’s research and application of next-generation AI to improve cargo efficiency and security at its Off-Airport Cargo Terminal (OACT). In collaboration with Google and Kyndryl, and with support from the Singapore government, Vietnam SuperPort has developed an AI-driven document authentication system that automates cargo documentation verification. AI will be integrated into security scanners to detect prohibited or dangerous goods, reducing reliance on manual inspections while ensuring full compliance with international standards.

Another key initiative is the logistics marketplace platform developed and led by Vietnam SuperPort; supported by Vietnam Post Logistics, with other strategic global financial-technology partners: Techcombank, Visa, and Doxa (Singapore). Designed as a one-stop ecosystem, the platform supports businesses of various types and scales, including small- and medium-sized enterprises, agricultural exporters, and e-commerce companies by enabling end-to-end digitalisation from order placement to payment.

It integrates real-time order tracking, bonded warehouse connections, transportation scheduling, and financial services. By simplifying customs and trade procedures, the platform empowers Vietnamese businesses to streamline operations, improve cash flow, expand into global markets, and strengthen resilience in international trade.

In the field of automation, Vietnam SuperPort is collaborating with Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research to deploy AI-powered robotics at the OACT, targeting improved cargo handling productivity and efficiency. Key innovations include Autonomous Guided Vehicles, robotic loaders, and Autonomous Mobile Robots, reinforcing the hub’s position as a next-generation logistics centre.

As part of its sustainability strategy, Vietnam SuperPort is pursuing the ambition of becoming Southeast Asia’s first net-zero multimodal logistics hub by 2040. Leveraging blockchain and AI, the company is developing a robust carbon auditing process across all operations to monitor emissions and deliver measurable reductions in line with Vietnam’s Green Growth Strategy.

Beyond infrastructure and technology, the company remains deeply committed to human capital development, ensuring alignment with its digital transformation strategy. Partnering with the Supply Chain and Logistics Academy from Singapore, Vietnam SuperPort has committed to training 500 Vietnamese logistics professionals, equipping them with critical digital and supply chain skills to strengthen Vietnam’s workforce and enhance its long-term competitiveness.

"With a vision to build the region’s most modern and sustainable logistics hub, Vietnam SuperPort is introducing advanced AI-powered digital solutions that go beyond traditional infrastructure," said Yap Kwong Weng, CEO of Vietnam SuperPort. "Our focus is on enabling smart, connected, and sustainable logistics, empowering businesses, strengthening Vietnam’s role in global supply chains, and supporting greener trade and regional integration."

Yap Kwong Weng, CEO of Vietnam SuperPort

With its introduction of advanced AI-driven digital solutions at VIIE 2025, Vietnam SuperPort underscores its pioneering role in shaping a smart, green, and globally connected logistics ecosystem. It stands as a testament to the company’s determination to drive national competitiveness, enable regional integration, and accompany Vietnam on its innovation journey.

Vietnam SuperPort is a multimodal logistics hub spanning 83 hectares in Phu Tho Province. It is a strategic joint venture between YCH Group, Singapore’s leading supply chain solutions provider with nearly 70 years of industry leadership, and T&T Group, one of Vietnam’s top 10 largest private multi-sector conglomerates. Vietnam SuperPort is designed to strengthen Vietnam’s integration into global supply chains, reduce logistics costs, and enhance the nation’s competitiveness in international trade.

Vietnam SuperPort also plays a pivotal role in strengthening regional multimodal connectivity. Situated at a strategic gateway in Phu Tho Province, the hub connects directly to the Vietnam–China railway system, serving as a vital corridor linking Vietnam’s economy to China, Laos, Cambodia, and beyond.

By acting as a regional trade enabler, Vietnam SuperPort is supporting ASEAN’s broader vision of supply chain resilience and cross-border economic integration. With a committed $300 million investment and an ambition to achieve net-zero operations, Vietnam SuperPort is positioning itself as Southeast Asia’s leading green and connected logistics hub.

Concept image of Vietnam SuperPort

Vietnam SuperPort to enhance railway development and transport to China Seeing room in Vietnam's logistics development and trading with China, Yap Kwong Weng, CEO Vietnam SuperPort, told VIR's Nguyen Huong about the company's plans to seize opportunities.

New YCH Group's partnership set to boost Tay Ninh’s cross-border trade Singapore’s YCH Group has teamed up with Tay Ninh province to boost logistics, e-commerce, and green growth, unlocking new cross-border trade opportunities and strengthening ties with Cambodia.