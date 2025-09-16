Vietnam SuperPort and Vietnam Post launch logistics platform with Visa

Yap Kwong Weng, CEO of Vietnam SuperPort™

The platform provides small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with integrated logistics, financial, and technology solutions designed to boost their competitiveness in domestic and international markets.

The Logistics Marketplace Platfrom is now ready for use and it offers SMEs a fully digitalised order-to-payment process, with real-time visibility on shipments, simplified documentation, and transparent workflows. It also supports access to bonded warehouses, transportation networks, and financial services such as loans, disbursements, and payment options.

By improving cash flow and reducing reliance on paperwork, the platform enables SMEs to operate more efficiently and with greater confidence in global trade. In its pilot phase, the initiative will focus on enterprises in Phu Tho and Tay Ninh before expanding nationwide.

The launch also marked the signing of a strategic partnership among Vietnam SuperPort™, Vietnam Post Logistics, Techcombank, Visa, and Doxa Holdings International. Together, the partners will bring complementary expertise in logistics, platform development, banking solutions, and international payment systems to create a comprehensive digital ecosystem for SMEs.

Yap Kwong Weng, CEO of Vietnam SuperPort™, said, “The Logistics Marketplace Platform underscores our commitment to digital transformation in logistics and to empowering Vietnam’s SMEs to expand globally. By working with our partners, we are building a novel all-in-one technology platform that enables businesses to compete at the international level.”

As supply chains grow increasingly interconnected, the efficiency of cross-border trade depends on financial flows that move as seamlessly and swiftly as the goods themselves. A recent Visa study shows that Vietnamese businesses lead the Asia-Pacific region in adopting business-to-business card payments, highlighting the country’s strong readiness for digital transformation in commerce. Through its commercial payment solutions, Visa helps enterprises streamline procurement, optimise cash flow management, and increase transparency in transactions.

Dang Tuyet Dung, Visa country manager for Vietnam and Laos, said that the collaboration with Vietnam SuperPortTM aims to empower SMEs with more efficient payment solutions, improved access to financing, and greater transparency across supply chains.

"By embedding secure digital payment capabilities into logistics platforms, we can help businesses accelerate settlement processes, strengthen accountability, and build greater trust among trading partners. By integrating secure digital payment capabilities into logistics platforms, we can help businesses accelerate settlement processes and strengthen trust across trading partners. This reflects Visa’s commitment to enabling frictionless commerce that supports Vietnam’s role as a dynamic hub in regional and global trade,” she emphasised.

Also within the conference, Vietnam SuperPort™ introduced operational capabilities of its Off-Airport Cargo Terminal, featuring AI and robotics enabled cargo handling systems, signalling the next phase in building a modern multimodal supply chain for Vietnam.

Vietnam SuperPort™ is a multimodal logistics hub spanning 83 hectares in Phu Tho province. It is a strategic joint venture between YCH Group, Singapore’s leading supply chain solutions provider with nearly 70 years of industry leadership and T&T Group, one of Vietnam’s top 10 largest private multi-sector conglomerates.

Vietnam SuperPort™ is designed to strengthen Vietnam’s integration into global supply chains, reduce logistics costs, and enhance the nation’s competitiveness in international trade. With the ambition to become Southeast Asia’s first net-zero multimodal logistics hub, Vietnam SuperPort™ is firmly committed to sustainability through the integration of clean energy and the application of advanced technologies.

