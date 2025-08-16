Vietnam, Poland to boost ties to new height

This year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Poland. What have been the highlights during this historic period?

Vietnam and Poland have many historical similarities, especially their tradition of patriotism, bravery, and resilience in the fight against foreign invaders for independence, although they are separated by a significant geographical distance.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Photo: VGP

Over the past 75 years, since the two countries established diplomatic relations on February 4, 1950, they have always supported each other. Poland wholeheartedly helped Vietnam in the two long resistance wars for national liberation and reunification, as well as in recovering from natural disasters and pandemics like COVID-19.

Poland has helped Vietnam build many projects such as the Geophysics Research Station in Phu Lien and Sa Pa, Ha Long Shipbuilding Factory, Gia Lam Railway Factory, Vietnam-Poland Friendship Hospital in Nghe An, and providing education equipment for the Vietnam-Poland High School in Hanoi and others.

In culture and arts, Poland has provided Vietnam with non-refundable aid to contribute to the restoration of the Hue Monuments, the My Son Sanctuary and Hoi An Ancient Town. Polish and Vietnamese cinema have also established a close relationship in releasing films and organising film festivals in each country.

In training and scientific research cooperation, Poland has helped Vietnam train nearly 10,000 university and post-graduate cadres and technical workers in science and technology, in which Poland has strengths, meeting Vietnam's needs for rebuilding the country after the wars and the national development during the renovation period.

Vietnam has also always been sincere and devoted to the friendship and cooperation with Poland. It can be said that this is a special, precious, and rare relationship.

The Vietnamese community in Poland is very large and has support from the Polish government and people with favourable conditions to settle permanently and do business in Polish society.

W hat role does the Vietnam - Poland Friendship Association play in strengthening and promoting this bilateral relationship, especially in people-to-people diplomacy and cultural, scientific, economic activities ?

The Vietnam-Poland Friendship Association was established on December 20, 1982, with core members being Vietnamese people who studied and worked in Poland.

Vietnam and Poland have had student exchanges since the mid-1950s. Mainly the Polish side received Vietnamese students, interns, postgraduates, and vocational students. Thousands of Vietnamese people were trained by Poland, and later they became a strong scientific and technical force, effectively participating in the country's recovery after the war and the development of the country nowadays.

Before 2000, the activities of the Vietnam-Poland Friendship Association were mainly limited to traditional people-to-people diplomacy activities.

Since 2000, the relationship between the two countries has made new progress in the fields of economics, trade, culture, education and training, sci-tech, sports, and tourism. The activities of the association have become diverse and practical, fostering the traditional friendship between the peoples and governments of the two countries.

Members of the Vietnam-Poland Friendship Association have included businessmen, researchers, cultural-social, scientific-technical activists, and people who sympathise with both countries. Many members have been awarded certificates of merit by Polish ministries for their contributions to promoting Polish literature and products in Vietnam.

The Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Poland has also awarded a certificate of merit to the Vietnam-Poland Friendship Association for its outstanding contributions to bilateral education and scientific cooperation. Many generations of leaders of the association have also been awarded the Order of Merit by the Polish state.

The Vietnamese community in Poland today, with more than 40,000 people, is one of the largest Vietnamese communities in Europe. With a tradition of diligence, dynamism, and creativity, they have made many positive contributions to the economic development and social activities in Poland.

In 2024, two-way trade turnover between Vietnam and Poland reached $3.46 billion, up 21.6 per cent from a year earlier, of which Vietnam exported $3.04 billion and imported $387 million. This was the highest turnover in more than 10 years, and for the first time exceeded the $3 billion mark.

Leaders of Vietnam and Poland issued a joint statement on moving towards an upgrade of bilateral relations early this year. What activities and programmes will the association hold to contribute to this goal?

The Poland visit by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in January 2025 was very meaningful because it was made on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.

The Vietnam-Poland Joint Statement on enhancing bilateral relations includes four groups of issues, including "political-diplomatic relations", "economic, trade, agricultural, and development cooperation", "defence-security cooperation", and "education, science, technology, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchange cooperation".

All the groups are more or less related to the scope of activities of the association, in which the groups “economic, trade, agricultural and development cooperation", "defense-security cooperation", and "education, science, technology, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchange cooperation" are being promoted by the association and have initially achieved certain results as mentioned above.

In April, a delegate of the association led by president Nguyen The Thao had a working visit in Poland where they discussed with Vietnamese and Polish associations, organisations and education establishments about the implementation of people-to-people activities.

The association plans to further expand activities connecting training and research institutions of Poland and Vietnam, connecting businesses of the two countries with the aim of promoting bilateral ties in education, science, technology, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, and cooperation in economy, trade, agriculture, and development.

It also coordinates with partners to promote information and propaganda activities and organise friendship exchanges and cooperation activities, among others. All are aimed at improving people-to-people diplomacy, contributing to strengthening the good traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation.

What is your vision for the prospects of Vietnam-Poland cooperation, and what are the main potential areas for bilateral cooperation?

Vietnam and Poland have huge potential to cooperate in labour and society. Vietnamese workers can work in Poland, focusing on the fields of industry, agriculture, food processing, food services, and healthcare.

Currently, Vietnam is Poland's largest partner in the ASEAN region. Poland sees opportunities to boost exports to Vietnam, not only industrial products but also agricultural products. Poland can supply all the agricultural products that Vietnam needs.

Besides trade, investment also plays a very important role. Recent statistics show that Poland has 33 projects in Vietnam with a total registered capital of nearly $500 million. Vietnamese enterprises and Vietnamese-Polish enterprises are estimated to have invested more than $300 million in Poland.

The Polish economy today stands out in trade and services (transportation, accommodation, cuisine), industry, and agriculture. Besides these, energy conversion should be strengthened in the two countries' cooperation, specifically implementing technology research and development programmes in the fields of shipbuilding, geology, mining, marine economy, irrigation, agriculture, chemicals, construction, architecture, and the restoration and embellishment of relics.

