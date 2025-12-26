Corporate

Life-space probiotic strain featured in Nature journal supplement

December 26, 2025 | 11:46
(0) user say
The inclusion in a prestigious scientific publication underscores the company's research and development capabilities.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nature supplement highlights research exploring the potential of LPB27 and Bifidobacterium breve 207-1 in supporting digestive and metabolic health. Both strains have already been successfully integrated into multiple Life-space products and are highly favored by consumers globally.

The inclusion of Life-space's proprietary strains in a Nature publication underscores the brand's robust scientific capabilities. Currently, the Life-space Global Microbiome Center manages an end-to-end research ecosystem encompassing strain isolation, genome sequencing, in vitro testing, and animal studies.

A Decade of Expertise in Microbiome

With over 10 years of experience in probiotic R&D, Life-space remains committed to a consumer-centric approach. The brand focuses on personalized health needs across the entire life cycle—developing targeted probiotic solutions for infants, children, adults, seniors, and women during pregnancy and lactation.

Building a Full-Link R&D System with a Global Talent Pool

The scientific team at the Life-space Global Microbiome Center comprises experts from world-class universities and authoritative institutions, including the University of Aberdeen, Wageningen University, Sun Yat-sen University, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and IFREMER (French Research Institute for Exploitation of the Sea).

Collaborating with over 50 international research organizations and leading strain suppliers, Life-space ensures that every step—from strain screening and functional validation to production—is rooted in rigorous science to guarantee product efficacy and safety.

From functional strains and formula combinations to sensory evaluation, raw material control, dosage form innovation, and "Live-bac" packaging technology, Life-space has constructed a comprehensive R&D infrastructure. In the highly competitive probiotic industry, such deep vertical integration remains a rare competitive advantage.

Multi-Dimensional Innovation Reaches New Heights

Life-space has achieved significant milestones in proprietary strain development, including multiple PCT international patents and the industrial application of "star" strains. In terms of product innovation, the brand has launched high-survival tablets and synergistic formulas, with numerous technical achievements published in authoritative international journals.

Zhe Xiaolei, Head of R&D at the Life-space Global Microbiome Center, stated:

"We have successfully commercialized several self-developed strains. Among them, LPB27 is a flagship strain capable of high-activity colonization and repairing the intestinal basement membrane."

The recognition by Nature is a testament to Life-space's years of specialized dedication to probiotics. Moving forward, Life-space will continue to leverage its full-link scientific research system to build a technical moat, consistently safeguarding consumer health worldwide.

By PR Newswire

LifeSpace

Life-Space Lifespace probiotic Nature publication

