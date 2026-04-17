Vietnam and China to boost joint research and high-tech training

During a state visit to China by General Secretary and State President To Lam on April 15, Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan met with leaders of the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology to discuss joint research, cooperation models, and high‑quality workforce training.

Photo: Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology

Efforts to strengthen the Joint Committee on Science and Technology in coordinating, connecting, and removing barriers were discussed, alongside the identification of priority areas with potential for innovation and high added value.

Establishing a government-level cooperation mechanism for strategic technologies was also on the agenda, with the aim of creating a list of priority technologies for bilateral collaboration.

Sharing experiences in managing emerging technologies – such as AI and data – to promote controlled acceptance was another focus, along with fostering an international research funding network and a mechanism for mutual recognition of scientific evaluation.

In research and training, enhancing capabilities in core technologies linked to high-quality workers is a priority. A model of joint laboratories linked to postgraduate training was discussed.

Under this model, joint research centres will conduct research in key laboratories, participate in postgraduate training, and aim for joint degree courses. Plans also include establishing a joint research fund with flexible funding mechanisms, improving connectivity, data sharing, and laboratory infrastructure, and organising in-depth international scientific forums to promote higher-level cooperation.

On human resource training, activities based on a project-based model were discussed, allowing trainees to directly participate in Vietnam-China projects in fields such as AI, energy, new materials, and smart cities. China would focus on core technology training, while Vietnam would handle testing and application.

A mechanism for 'transplanting' experts and strong research groups was also discussed, whereby leading research groups could come to Vietnam for six to 24 months to form joint research teams, directly linked to technology transfer projects or the construction of production lines.

Collaborative schemes along the research-transfer-production chain were also discussed, aiming to help Vietnamese scientists participate in research in China and later implement applications domestically, while supporting businesses in accessing technology commercialisation.

On innovation and ecosystem development, both sides agreed to shift cooperation from technology transfer to joint research and development of core technologies. The focus will be business-oriented, promoting commercialisation of research results, expanding pilot production cooperation, and jointly developing products for the common market.

Strengthening participation in technology transfer forums, sharing experience in building policy mechanisms, and improving innovation tools – including mechanisms for selecting science and technology awards – were also on the agenda.

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