Vietnam enters Top 50 global startup ecosystems

The Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2026 report shows that Vietnam's innovative startup ecosystem continues to improve strongly.

Photo: MST

The report assesses Vietnam as one of the countries with outstanding growth rates among those ranked 21-50 globally.

According to StartupBlink, the group of countries ranked 21-50 is the most dynamic region in the global ranking, with significantly high growth rates. Among them, Vietnam and Thailand are two countries with outstanding growth.

In terms of cities, Ho Chi Minh City climbs 12 places to 98th, entering the Top 100 global startup ecosystems for the first time. The city currently leads Southeast Asia in the maturity of its startup ecosystem; excelling in Fintech and Blockchain, ranking 60th and 70th globally, respectively.

Vietnam currently has many organisations and localities participating in StartupBlink's ecosystem partner network, such as the National Startup Support Centre, Startup & Innovation Hub of Ho Chi Minh City – SIHUB, Danang, and Haiphong.

These results were achieved in the context of Vietnam strongly encouraging policies on sci-tech and digital transformation in accordance.

The Ministry of Science and Technology has advised on and finalised many major policies to encourage the innovative startup ecosystem, develop technology enterprises and strategic technologies. The National Assembly passed the Law on Science, Technology and Innovation in 2025, which formalises the concepts of "strategic technology" and "strategic technology products".

The prime minister has also issued Decision No.21/2026/QD-TTg on the list of national strategic technologies, identifying 10 strategic technology groups and many priority technology product groups for development such as AI, semiconductors, quantum technology, robotics, low-orbit satellites, green hydrogen, and core digital infrastructure to create a foundation for new growth.

According to the 2026 plan for implementing Resolution 57, Vietnam aims to increase the number of startups by 30 per cent, forming 30-50 spin-off businesses from research institutes and universities, and to build at least three innovation and entrepreneurship centres in Hanoi, Danang, and Ho Chi Minh City.

The plan also aims to commercialise at least five strategic technology products such as semiconductor chips, 5G network equipment, industrial robots, AI, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and to implement a technology sandbox model in Hanoi, Danang, and Ho Chi Minh City to boost new technologies.

The Global Startup Ecosystem Index is an annual ranking published by StartupBlink since 2017, assessing the startup ecosystems of countries and cities worldwide based on various criteria including scale of operations, ecosystem quality, and business environment.

Currently, Vietnam's innovative startup ecosystem comprises approximately 4,000 startups, 208 investment funds, 84 incubators, and more than 20 startup support centres at the national and local levels.

Innovative solutions bridge startup ecosystem between Taiwan and Vietnam Startup Island Taiwan, the territory's startup brand, led 18 innovative startups to co-host the Taiwan Tech Solution Day at the National Innovation Centre (NIC) in Hanoi on August 13.

TECHFEST 2024 hears innovative startup ecosystem solutions Solutions that combine local strengths with domestic and international resources are being pursued to develop local startup support centre systems nationwide, according to speakers at a policy forum at TECHFEST 2024, organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) in Haiphong on November 26.