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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sci-tech sector achieves record revenues in March

April 04, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
Vietnam’s sci-tech sector revenues in March reached VND516.81 trillion ($19.6 billion), up 17 per cent on-year, contributing 28 per cent to GDP growth.

This is deemed a significant breakthrough as the sector transforms from administrative management to development-oriented management.

According to Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui Hoang Phuong, amid the global economy strongly shifting towards a knowledge-based growth model, the sector’s growth affirms its leading position in realising strategic economic goals.

“In particular, after one year of merger and streamlining of the organisational structure, the science and technology sector has recorded a growth rate contributing approximately 35 per cent to the overall GDP. The synergy between basic research and commercial application has created a dynamic technology ecosystem where businesses are not only beneficiaries but also direct drivers of innovation,” he said.

Sci-tech sector achieves record revenues in March
Photo: MST

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) attributed the result to the acceleration in the development of the legal framework. The ministry advised the government to issue six important legal documents, including two decrees and four decisions, providing long-term guidance.

These policies focus on hot areas such as nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, strengthening the National Technology Innovation Fund, and especially the plan to implement the AI Law. In particular, the promulgation of the national AI ethics framework is considered by experts as a pioneering step, helping Vietnam position itself on the world technology map as a responsible AI development nation.

In addition, updating the ICT architecture framework for smart city development also facilitates localities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in managing traffic and social order using data and AI cameras.

On April 1, amendments to the Intellectual Property Law and the Technology Transfer Law came into effect, promising to address the prolonged obstruction in bringing research results from laboratories to the market.

Entering the second quarter of 2026, the science and technology sector has outlined a roadmap with ambitious goals. The focus will be on completing the list of strategic technologies for areas such as semiconductors, biotechnology, and green energy.

The MST plans to establish an inter-ministerial working group to develop a specific financial mechanism which is expected to unleash the creativity of scientists, allowing them to accept risks in research.

Furthermore, the goal of completing all documents guiding laws passed by the National Assembly in 2025 is also being urgently fast-tracked. The commercialisation of 5G infrastructure and the promotion of the digital economy in depth will continue to be key to maintaining high growth in the coming quarters.

Linking sci-tech and innovation to Vietnam’s net-zero future Linking sci-tech and innovation to Vietnam’s net-zero future

Science and technological innovation are now seen as critical drivers for achieving Vietnam's ambitious climate goals.
Sci-tech sector sees January revenue growth of 23 per cent Sci-tech sector sees January revenue growth of 23 per cent

Vietnam's science and technology revenues reached $18.56 billion in January, up 23.3 per cent on-year.
PM sets five key tasks to accelerate sci-tech development PM sets five key tasks to accelerate sci-tech development

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has outlined five key tasks for ministries and agencies to accelerate sci-tech and digital transformation.

By Bich Thuy

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TagTag:
sci-tech sector science and technology technology Vietnam revenue

Themes: Digital Transformation

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