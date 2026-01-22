Corporate

Vietnam Airlines seeks aircraft through dry lease

January 22, 2026 | 20:43
The national carrier issued a procurement notice for aircraft acquisitions under dry lease agreements, seeking to expand capacity and support operational requirements through third-party aircraft ownership.
Vietnam Airlines seeks aircraft through dry lease
Vietnam Airlines seeks aircraft through dry lease, photo Vietnam Airlines

Vietnam Airlines JSC is seeking to acquire aircraft under dry lease arrangements for its operation plan.

Aircraft Type: Used A320/A321 Ceo/Neo equipped with P&W engines.

Tentative Delivery Schedule: 2026–2027.

Preferred Lease Term (priority will be given to shorter lease terms):

Option 1 (applicable to A320/A321 Ceo/Neo): Up to three years

Option 2 (applicable to A321 Ceo/Neo): Up to six–eight years

Principals or mandated agents capable of and interested in offering Vietnam Airlines the above-required aircraft are invited to contact:

Fleet Development Office, Vietnam Airlines

Email: lanhuynh@vietnamairlines.com; gioidamquang@vietnamairlines.com; myvnc@vietnamairlines.com

Interested parties should provide the following information regarding the aircraft concerned: aircraft type and available quantity; aircraft specifications; tentative delivery schedule; indicative lease term and other relevant terms.

The airline will contact eligible respondents with further details or instructions for a potential bidding process. The related RFP is due to be issued in January 2026.

By Vietnam Airlines

