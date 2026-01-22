Vietnam Airlines seeks aircraft through dry lease, photo Vietnam Airlines

Vietnam Airlines JSC is seeking to acquire aircraft under dry lease arrangements for its operation plan.

Aircraft Type: Used A320/A321 Ceo/Neo equipped with P&W engines.

Tentative Delivery Schedule: 2026–2027.

Preferred Lease Term (priority will be given to shorter lease terms):

Option 1 (applicable to A320/A321 Ceo/Neo): Up to three years

Option 2 (applicable to A321 Ceo/Neo): Up to six–eight years

Principals or mandated agents capable of and interested in offering Vietnam Airlines the above-required aircraft are invited to contact:

Fleet Development Office, Vietnam Airlines

Email: lanhuynh@vietnamairlines.com; gioidamquang@vietnamairlines.com; myvnc@vietnamairlines.com

Interested parties should provide the following information regarding the aircraft concerned: aircraft type and available quantity; aircraft specifications; tentative delivery schedule; indicative lease term and other relevant terms.

The airline will contact eligible respondents with further details or instructions for a potential bidding process. The related RFP is due to be issued in January 2026.