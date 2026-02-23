Vietnam Airlines Orders 50 Boeing 737-8 Aircraft

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 February 2026 – Vietnam Airlines, the National Flag Carrier of Vietnam, signed an agreement to purchase 50 Boeing 737-8 narrow-body aircraft in Washington, D.C. (USA), in the presence of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam and Vietnamese officials as part of his visit to the United States to attend the Board of Peace.



On the sidelines of the signing ceremony, the airline's leadership also met with Boeing to discuss a subsequent plan to invest in 30 wide-body aircraft in the coming period, with an estimated total value of over USD 12 billion, in support of its international network development strategy.



This landmark agreement represents a cornerstone of Vietnam Airlines' long-term fleet modernization strategy. The airline is scheduled to take delivery of the aircraft between 2030 and 2032, with the expansion expected to increase its total fleet to approximately 151 aircraft by 2030. The US$8.1 Billion (at 2025 catalog pricing) investment prioritizes the development of the narrow-body fleet to enhance network frequency, operational flexibility and cost efficiency, while strengthening competitiveness in the next phase of growth.



The Boeing 737-8 aircraft will primarily operate on domestic and regional Asian routes, supporting rising passenger demand and strengthening regional connectivity. Over the next five years, Vietnam Airlines targets sustained double-digit average annual growth across key operating indicators, in line with the robust expansion of Vietnam's aviation market.



Dang Ngoc Hoa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Airlines, said: "Vietnam Airlines is taking a comprehensive and forward-looking approach to strengthening its capabilities, spanning fleet modernization, financial resilience and the development of high quality talent, to support our long term growth ambitions. The investment in 50 Boeing 737-8 aircraft marks a significant step in building a modern, fuel efficient fleet while enhancing operational performance and elevating service standards to meet international benchmarks. This agreement also deepens the long standing strategic partnership between Vietnam Airlines and Boeing, creating a strong foundation for our ambition to become a five star international airline by 2030."



Stephanie Pope, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said: "We are proud to build on our partnership with Vietnam Airlines and support them as they pair the 737 MAX with the 787 Dreamliner to further scale regional networks and strengthen connectivity across Asia. The 737‑8's capabilities, economics and passenger experience make it an ideal airplane to support Vietnam Airlines' growth plans."



Boeing 737-8 is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing's history, recognized for its advanced design, operational reliability, and sustainability performance. With seating for up to 200 passengers and a range of up to 6,570 kilometers, the aircraft offers strong flexibility across short- and medium-haul networks.



Powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines and incorporating an optimized aerodynamic design and advanced technology winglets, the 737 reduces fuel use and emissions by 20 percent compared to the airplanes it replaces. On average, each aircraft is expected to save up to 8 million pounds of CO₂ emissions annually, supporting the airline's network expansion while lowering operating costs.



The Boeing Sky Interior further enhances the passenger experience, featuring larger pivoting bins, advanced LED lighting, larger windows, and a spacious cabin architecture that delivers a modern and comfortable flying experience.



Beyond fleet expansion, this investment underscores Vietnam Airlines' long-term commitment to sustainable development, emissions reduction, and service excellence. With the addition of the 737-8, the airline is strengthening its operational capabilities and adherence to international safety and service standards.



To secure diversified funding sources, Vietnam Airlines in 2025 engaged in discussions with domestic banks and dominant U.S. financial institutions, including EXIM Bank and Citi, to arrange financing for strategic projects such as fleet investment.



Building on strengthened financial foundations and improving operational performance, Vietnam Airlines continues to expand its global footprint, including the recent launch of a record 14 new international routes. The introduction of the Boeing 737-8 will further enhance the airline's capacity to capture growth in the Asia Pacific aviation market, expand connectivity and elevate service quality, as it advances toward its goal of becoming a five-star airline by 2030.



www.vietnamairlines.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.