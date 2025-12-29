Corporate

Crisis Management Centre founder releases book on reputational security

December 29, 2025 | 11:43
(0) user say
The newly published book offers strategies for organisations to protect and rebuild their public standing during crises.

NEW YORK, US / KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 December 2025 - The Crisis Management Centre today announced the global release of Reputational Security, the landmark new book by internationally respected crisis strategist, Nordin Abdullah, now available on Amazon and Kindle.

Positioned at the intersection of crisis leadership, geopolitical risk, and information-age security, the book introduces a transformative strategic framework for leaders navigating an environment where trust is fragile, supply chains are exposed, and reputational threats are increasingly weaponised by state and non-state actors.

In a world marked by accelerating geopolitical tensions across Asia and beyond, ranging from territorial disputes and economic realignments to political influence campaigns, Nordin argues that reputation has become a critical security asset, central to organisational stability and national resilience.

As global and regional dynamics shift, corporations face unprecedented exposure not only to operational disruptions but to coordinated reputational attacks aimed at destabilising industries, eroding stakeholder confidence, and undermining the integrity of critical supply chains.

"If you can build it, you can destroy it," said Nordin emphasising that supply chains, especially in sectors such as energy, food, healthcare, technology, and infrastructure, are now highly vulnerable to misinformation campaigns designed to trigger public distrust, investor anxiety, or political pressure.

Misleading narratives can halt production, impede market access, or fracture partnerships, even in the absence of a real operational failure. For leaders navigating this new terrain, he said, "Reputational foresight is a strategic imperative, multiplied by the fierce urgency of now".

Against this backdrop, Reputational Security examines how governments at every level – local, state, and national – must cultivate healthy, stable, confidence-building narratives to support economic growth, societal stability, and investor trust. Establishing the Crisis Management Centre, Nordin further emphasises that "consistent, credible communication ecosystems are vital to national resilience, particularly when adversaries exploit information environments to fuel social division, weaken institutions, or polarise public sentiment".

He states that "by elevating crisis resilience from a reactive function to a pre-emptive discipline, organisations and governments can significantly reduce the severity and long-term impact of reputational shocks".

Nordin makes clear that real crisis readiness begins long before trigger event occurs. The book highlights the structures leaders must build to ensure rapid decision-making, cross-agency coordination, transparent communication, and operational continuity are possible.

Drawing on more than 30 years of experience across Asia, Nordin presents a holistic model that blends intelligence analysis, geopolitical awareness, behavioural science, cybersecurity principles, cultural nuances and media architecture. The goal is equipping leaders with the tools and a strategic starting point to anticipate, mitigate, and recover from reputational harm in an AI-accelerated information environment. "Perception moves faster than facts, and influence campaigns have real world consequences," says Nordin.

In publishing the book, Nordin acknowledges the exceptional creative contribution of Natasha Williams of Dazed Designs, whose design vision shaped the professional identity of Reputational Security. "Her ability to translate strategic concepts into compelling visual structure elevated the final publication to a truly world class level."

Nordin also thanks the team at the Crisis Management Centre for their contributions to this book and the efforts to the countless crises handled together over the years. He expresses his ultimate gratitude, "I would be remiss if I did not thank my mother whose constant encouragement laid the foundation for the motivation to finish."

For more information about Reputational Security and to secure a copy of Nordin's latest book visit www.CrisisManagementCentre.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The Crisis Management Centre

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Crisis Management Centre Reputational security Geopolitical risk

