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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Reach Surgical receives CE Mark approval for SOUND REACH Swift ultrasonic shears

June 03, 2026 | 11:19
(0) user say
Reach Surgical has received CE Mark approval for its SOUND REACH Swift, a plug-and-play ultrasonic shears device with integrated transducer designed for open surgery.

SINGAPORE, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reach Surgical, the surgical solutions division of Genesis MedTech, has received CE Mark approval for SOUND REACHTM Swift, ultrasonic shears designed for open surgical procedures, including breast and thyroid surgeries.

SOUND REACH Swift features a plug-and-play, single-unit innovative design that integrates a customised, lightweight power transducer with a fine curved-tip blade, enabling efficient and consistent ultrasonic energy delivery. This supports reliable coagulation for vessels up to 5 mm and precise dissection in confined anatomy, while simplifying preoperative preparation by eliminating conventional handpiece assembly and separate handpiece management and sterilisation.

Featuring a forceps-style design based on instruments commonly used in open surgery, SOUND REACH Swift enables tissue grasping, dissection and coagulation within a single device, reducing the need for instrument exchanges. Its compact, lightweight design improves hand manoeuvrability and helps reduce surgeon fatigue during prolonged procedures.

Together, these features support ease of use and workflow efficiency during open surgery, particularly in thyroid and breast surgeries performed within confined anatomical spaces and near critical structures. In these settings, controlled energy delivery and effective thermal management are essential. SOUND REACH Swift has been designed to meet these procedural requirements and challenges.

In thyroid and breast surgeries, demand continues to grow with rising global disease burden. GLOBOCAN 2022 estimates 2.3 million new breast cancer cases and approximately 821,000 thyroid cancer cases globally. This rising trend drives greater focus on technologies that support tissue protection, reduce procedural complexity, and deliver consistent performance in the operating theatre.

SOUND REACH Swift expands Reach Surgical's energy portfolio into open surgery, complementing its ultrasonic and advanced bipolar technologies available on the ENER REACH OP9 platform, which supports both energy modalities within a single system.

Regulatory Notice: SOUND REACHTM Swift is a registered trademark of Reach Surgical. Product availability is subject to local regulatory approvals.

Learn more at https://www.genesismedtech.com

By PR Newswire

Genesis MedTech Group

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TagTag:
Reach Surgical Surgical Solutions division Ultrasonic shears device Open surgery procedures

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