Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

New hospital facilities being inaugurated to mark 80th National Day

August 18, 2025 | 16:39
(0) user say
Two major healthcare facilities in Hanoi will be inaugurated this month as part of nationwide celebrations marking the 80th National Day.

The National Children’s Hospital and the Central Maternity Hospital will open new facilities on August 19, joining more than 250 projects across the country that the government is launching or completing to commemorate the occasion.

Located in Kieu Phu commune, Hanoi, the second campus of the National Children’s Hospital covers nearly six hectares, with investment exceeding VND880 billion ($35.2 million).

The new National Children’s Hospital facility is equipped with state-of-the-art systems across all departments, including diagnostics, emergency care, and operating theatres. All equipment has been tested and meets the Ministry of Health’s technical and safety standards. The new facility offers 300 beds, arranged to maximise space and comfort, meeting the needs of long-term care and treatment for paediatric patients and their families.

New hospital facilities being inaugurated to mark 80th National Day
The new facility at the National Children's Hospital is ready for inauguration. Photo: Ministry of Health

The outpatient department has been completed with a reception area, examination rooms, and a fully equipped emergency unit, enabling timely treatment from the very first days of operation. Essential medicines and medical supplies have also been stocked and stored in line with regulations.

Meanwhile, the second facility of the Central Maternity Hospital represents an investment of about VND950 billion ($38 million) and covers nearly 60,000 square metres. The hospital will provide 300 inpatient beds and accommodate around 1,000 examinations daily.

New hospital facilities being inaugurated to mark 80th National Day
The new facility at the Central Maternity Hospital is located in Kieu Phu commune, Hanoi. Photo: Ministry of Health

In addition, advanced equipment and skilled medical staff have been prepared at the new facilities, ensuring patients receive high-quality care and families gain peace of mind, while strengthening continuity and consistency in treatment.

Hoan My Group hospitals certified by Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International Hoan My Group hospitals certified by Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International

Six hospitals in Vietnam's leading private healthcare network, Hoan My Medical Group, were granted international certification by the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International (ACHSI) on January 15.
McCrae Hospitals and Orion Health expand Viet Nam footprint through key partnerships McCrae Hospitals and Orion Health expand Viet Nam footprint through key partnerships

A signing ceremony with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Franco-Vietnamese (FV) Hospital Group in Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam yesterday marked the first milestone in preparation for the launch of ambitious Kiwi health tech innovation firm McCrae Hospitals, as well as Orion Health's ongoing commitment to the region.
New Zealand's McCrae Hospitals and Orion Health expand Vietnam footprint New Zealand's McCrae Hospitals and Orion Health expand Vietnam footprint

A signing ceremony with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Franco-Vietnamese (FV) Hospital Group in Ho Chi Minh City marked the first milestone in preparation for the launch of ambitious Kiwi health tech innovation firm McCrae Hospitals, as well as Orion Health’s ongoing commitment to the region.
Hanoi to deploy electronic medical records at all hospitals in September Hanoi to deploy electronic medical records at all hospitals in September

Hanoi People’s Committee announced a plan on May 20 to deploy electronic medical records (EMR) at all local hospitals in September.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam hospitals National Day

Themes: Healthcare Platform

[Read More]

Related Contents

Vietnam’s dental industry strengthens position on global medical tourism map

Vietnam’s dental industry strengthens position on global medical tourism map

Opella drives the shift towards a healthier society and planet

Opella drives the shift towards a healthier society and planet

Trust Is the Missing Piece in AI Healthcare, Says Philips Report

Trust Is the Missing Piece in AI Healthcare, Says Philips Report

New partnership targets improved cancer care for Vietnamese women

New partnership targets improved cancer care for Vietnamese women

The 2025 Make in Vietnam Awards spotlight digital innovation

The 2025 Make in Vietnam Awards spotlight digital innovation

Vietnam emerges as rising hub in Asia’s luxury wedding tourism

Vietnam emerges as rising hub in Asia’s luxury wedding tourism

Eased visas expected to stimulate tourism

Eased visas expected to stimulate tourism

Forever begins at perfect spots in Vietnam

Forever begins at perfect spots in Vietnam

Shaping tomorrow with Germany

Shaping tomorrow with Germany

British commitment shines with Vietnamese partnerships

British commitment shines with Vietnamese partnerships

Latest News ⁄ Investing

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

Hanoi approves route plan for 40km Metro Line No.5

Hanoi approves route plan for 40km Metro Line No.5

Ho Chi Minh City pushes ahead with $6.88bn financial hub

Ho Chi Minh City pushes ahead with $6.88bn financial hub

New telecoms and space design hub launched in Vietnam

New telecoms and space design hub launched in Vietnam

Hung Yen charts path to modern, green growth

Hung Yen charts path to modern, green growth

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

Gen Z is reshaping money management in Vietnam

Gen Z is reshaping money management in Vietnam

MoIT confident in hitting trade growth targets for 2025

MoIT confident in hitting trade growth targets for 2025

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020