New hospital facilities being inaugurated to mark 80th National Day

The National Children’s Hospital and the Central Maternity Hospital will open new facilities on August 19, joining more than 250 projects across the country that the government is launching or completing to commemorate the occasion.

Located in Kieu Phu commune, Hanoi, the second campus of the National Children’s Hospital covers nearly six hectares, with investment exceeding VND880 billion ($35.2 million).

The new National Children’s Hospital facility is equipped with state-of-the-art systems across all departments, including diagnostics, emergency care, and operating theatres. All equipment has been tested and meets the Ministry of Health’s technical and safety standards. The new facility offers 300 beds, arranged to maximise space and comfort, meeting the needs of long-term care and treatment for paediatric patients and their families.

The new facility at the National Children's Hospital is ready for inauguration. Photo: Ministry of Health

The outpatient department has been completed with a reception area, examination rooms, and a fully equipped emergency unit, enabling timely treatment from the very first days of operation. Essential medicines and medical supplies have also been stocked and stored in line with regulations.

Meanwhile, the second facility of the Central Maternity Hospital represents an investment of about VND950 billion ($38 million) and covers nearly 60,000 square metres. The hospital will provide 300 inpatient beds and accommodate around 1,000 examinations daily.

The new facility at the Central Maternity Hospital is located in Kieu Phu commune, Hanoi. Photo: Ministry of Health

In addition, advanced equipment and skilled medical staff have been prepared at the new facilities, ensuring patients receive high-quality care and families gain peace of mind, while strengthening continuity and consistency in treatment.

