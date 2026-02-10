SCIC general director meets with Oman Investment Authority

The delegation was led by Nasser Sulaiman Hamed Al Harthy, vice chairman of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Vietnam-Oman Investment JS Company (VOI) during their visit to Vietnam.

Overview of the meeting

The two sides had an open and constructive discussion on economic and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Oman, as well as potential directions for future collaboration.

Huy shared an overview of Vietnam’s current socioeconomic development, in line with the policies and strategies approved by the Vietnamese government, highlighting the role of long-term, sustainable investment and international cooperation.

The two sides also discussed progress on the establishment of the Vietnam New Era Growth Fund. OIA shared international best practices to entice institutional investors, as well as ensure better conditions across several markets to support foreign investors. On the spirit of cooperation, SCIC will continue to research, summarise, and report them to the competent authorities, in accordance with the legal framework and development of Vietnam.

In addition, the two sides exchanged views on some potential areas for investment and cooperation, including freight forwarding, seaports, real estate, mineral extraction and processing, as well as sectors in line with each country's sustainable development.

SCIC affirmed its readiness to serve as a gateway to support Omani investors in exploring partnership opportunities with Vietnamese firms. This includes businesses on SCIC's divestment list and those seeking cooperation, based on transparency and compliance.

Harthy expressed his appreciation for SCIC’s frank and constructive sharing and highlighted the excellent cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Oman over the past 18 years. OIA also expressed its desire for both sides continue to explore symbolic cooperation projects that would help strengthen and deepen the friendly ties between the two countries.

At the meeting, the representative of SCIC lauded OIA’s effective investment results in Vietnam, including in BIDV. This serves as a positive foundation for future cooperation between the two sides.

The Oman Investment Authority delegation

“The Omani government has granted approval in principle for the establishment of the Oman International Financial Centre. It will operate under an independent mechanism in line with international practices. The aim is to create a favourable environment for financial institutions and related services,” Harthy added.

On behalf of SCIC, Huy said, “We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Harthy and the OIA delegation. Hopefully, the two sides will continue to maintain regular exchanges and encourage effective investment cooperation for the sustainable and mutually beneficial development of both Vietnam and Oman.”

The two sides took a commemorative photo to conclude the working session

Oman boosts investments from Gulf region to Vietnam A four-day working trip by the deputy president of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), Nasser bin Suliman Al Harthi, yielded several positive outcomes, paving the way for billions of dollars in capital flows from Middle Eastern countries to Vietnam.

Oman's VIAC Limited Fund to become shareholder in Van Phu - Invest With the conversion of bonds into shares, VIAC Limited Fund of the National Investment Commission of Oman is set to become a shareholder in Van Phu - Invest, according to a company announcement on July 24.