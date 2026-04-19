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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TrendAI partners with Anthropic on AI security

April 19, 2026 | 10:08
(0) user say
The Trend Micro cybersecurity division formed a collaboration with the artificial intelligence safety company to protect against emerging threats.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 April 2026 - TrendAI™, the enterprise AI security leader from Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), today announced a strategic engagement with Anthropic, embedding Claude models across its platform to power agentic workflows, automation, AI-native security operations, and develop threat research to identify vulnerabilities in AI systems and infrastructure. TrendAI™ will use Claude to advance vulnerability discovery while ensuring coordinated action in real-world risk reduction.

Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer, Head of TrendAI™: "We launched TrendAI™ to define the AI security category. This next phase is about scaling that vision globally, with leading partners like Anthropic. Our broad, strategic collaboration across research, defense, and innovation will define how AI is secured moving forward."

TrendAI™'s use of Claude spans threat research, real-world risk reduction, platform innovation, and global go-to-market execution. This will operate across the full AI security lifecycle, from vulnerability discovery to automated defense and AI-native operations.

Ash Alhashim, Head of Cybersecurity GTM at Anthropic: "For 35 years, TrendAI™ has been at the forefront of cybersecurity. By using Claude to power TrendAI Vision One™ and initiatives like TrendAI™ Zero Day Initiative™ (ZDI) and Pwn2Own, TrendAI™ is advancing the next iteration of vulnerability discovery and reporting—and tilting the scales toward defenders."

Focus areas include:

Advancing AI Threat Research: TrendAI™ is scaling its threat research to address the growing attack surface of AI, building on proven programs like Pwn2Own Berlin under TrendAI™ ZDI. This approach brings real-world vulnerability discoveries into AI systems, helping identify and address critical weaknesses before it reaches production environments.

Driving AI-Native Innovation: Anthropic's Claude models will help power TrendAI™'s platform innovation, enhancing agentic workflows, automation, and AI-native security operations. This enables organizations to reduce noise, act faster, and scale security alongside AI adoption.

The announcement comes as TrendAI™ prepares to welcome over 600 cybersecurity leaders to its Spark Leadership Exchange in Phoenix, Arizona in May. Anthropic will join TrendAI™ on stage at the event alongside other industry leaders, reinforcing a shared commitment to shaping the future of AI security and engaging directly with global enterprise leaders.

To learn more about the Spark Leadership Exchange, visit: https://resources.trendmicro.com/spark-leadership-exchange.html

https://www.trendaisecurity.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By TrendAI

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
TrendAI Anthropic AI Security

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