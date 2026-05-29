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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TrendAI named Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for endpoint protection for 21st consecutive year

May 29, 2026 | 10:06
(0) user say
TrendAI, the enterprise AI security platform from Trend Micro, has been recognised as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms for the 21st consecutive time, underscoring its sustained dominance in the global cybersecurity sector.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 May 2026 - TrendAI™, the enterprise AI security leader from Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), has announced that it has been recognized 21 consecutive times as a Leader in Endpoint Protection Platforms* by Gartner. No other vendor has been named a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for 21 times in this category.

Rachel Jin, Head of TrendAI™: "To us, the latest recognition from Gartner reflects the excellence we strive for in everything we build. Our strategic vision, commitment to our customers, human expertise, and innovation in AI security are all critical components to our success."

In the accompanying EPP Critical Capabilities document**, TrendAI™ scored the highest in two of the three use cases (Workspace Security, On-premises Endpoint Protection Management) among all vendors and scored second highest in the third (Core Endpoint Protection).

What we believe this means for TrendAI™ customers
  • Secure with confidence and proven intelligence: Drive faster, more precise protection with comprehensive threat intelligence from the TrendAI™ Zero Day Initiative™ (ZDI), the world's largest vendor-agnostic bug bounty program. Inform and empower teams to prevent threats up to 96 days before the first patch by accessing pre-disclosure vulnerability reporting.
  • Get complete visibility with one platform: Simplify and scale your security operations with TrendAI Vision One™ by unifying solutions, tools, and dashboards. Outpace adversaries with powerful integrated cyber risk exposure management, XDR, and endpoint protection capabilities driven by AI to visualize, prioritize, and mitigate risk proactively. Close exposure gaps faster while cutting through alert noise, breaking silos, and reducing cost.
  • Achieve full-spectrum protection and compliance: Every endpoint. Every environment. Stay proactively secure with the broad protection your audit team needs while avoiding coverage gaps. Most enterprises run hybrid estates: cloud, on-premises, legacy OS, air-gapped OT, and virtual desktops. Cover them all under one policy framework. Achieve compliance across deployment models, reducing the risk of exceptions that create audit findings.
  • Outpace adversaries and AI-powered threats: TrendAI Vision One™ is built to evolve with the threat landscape, delivering endpoint-native capabilities that integrate seamlessly into the broader platform. Recent enhancements in data security, attack path mapping, and adaptive protection directly address what we're hearing from EPP customers today. And we're looking ahead to the challenges shaping the future of cybersecurity.
Customers want technology partners they can trust. TrendAI Vision One™ converges protection across endpoint, AI, email, cloud, network, identity, mobile, OT, and IoT. Leveraging AI-driven detection, correlation, and response across the entire attack surface, enables customers to secure their organizations faster and more proactively.

Tom Petkoff, Senior Network Manager at Step2: "If I were spending all my time on these conventional threats, like phishing attacks and ransomware, I would not be concentrating on the higher priorities like threats from AI. With [TrendAI™] in my arsenal, I can concentrate on the bigger picture."

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Deepak Mishra, Evgeny Mirolyubov, Nikul Patel, 27 May 2026
**Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Nikul Patel, Evgeny Mirolyubov, Deepak Mishra, 27 May 2026

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates. .

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

https://www.trendaisecurity.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By TrendAI

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
TrendAI trend micro security Gartner Magic Quadrant Endpoint protection

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